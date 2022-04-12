Man arrested after fight outside of Coors Field
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Police Department says a man has been arrested for his involvement in a large fight outside of Coors Field.
Police responded to the fight in the 1900 block of Market Street at 7:30 p.m. on April 8, which was Rockies opening day.
Video of the fight was obtained by TMZ . In the video, you can see several women fighting on the sidewalk, then a man runs up and starts throwing punches, hitting several women.
A man was arrested after the fight for carrying a concealed handgun. He has been identified as Daniel Michael Escobedo, 21.
No other arrests have been made in the incident.
