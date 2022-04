Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Miss.) has laid off two executives, demoted five leaders and chosen not to renew its CFO's contract. Hospital CEO Kent Nicaud confirmed April 5 that the hospital's chief medical officer and vice president of system development had been laid off. The following day, the Sun Herald reported that the CFO's contract would not be renewed and that two hospital chief administrative officers and three senior executives had been demoted.

