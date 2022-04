As part of an effort to keep its supply chain moving, Walmart is offering new truck drivers a starting salary range of $95,000 to $110,000 for their first year. "Drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location," Walmart's senior vice presidents of transportation and supply chain people, Fernando Cortes and Karisa Sprague, added in a blog post on Thursday.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO