Click here to read the full article. Sony Music Group and GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, have announced a new partnership to advance LGBTQ representation in music and amplify LGBTQ voices in the industry. According to the announcement, the partnership includes several initiatives to advance LGBTQ advocacy and inclusion at Sony Music Group and within the broader music industry: Consultation and Education for Sony Music Group from the GLAAD Media Institute Subject matter experts from the GLAAD Media Institute will provide LGBTQ-focused education sessions to Sony Music Group employees and leadership to help build...

MUSIC ・ 21 DAYS AGO