Wind Advisory issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 19:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lauderdale; Tipton The National Weather Service in Memphis has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Lauderdale County in western Tennessee Tipton County in western Tennessee * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 709 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Covington, Fort Pillow State Park, Munford, Brighton, Ft Pillow, Dixonville, Tipton, Atoka, Gilt Edge, Burlison, Garland, Akins Corner, Egypt, Bride, Clopton, Beaver, Idaville, Crosstown, Tabernacle and Rialto. Roads are still flooded in parts of the area. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
