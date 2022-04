Teddy Grossman Flexes with Foy: Los Angeles soulful singer and songwriter Teddy Grossman told us about his Foy Vance experience. Teddy Grossman: This is admittedly a big time flex but was undoubtedly one of the most surreal evenings I have ever experienced, so, I can’t not share. It was the summer of 2015 and I had just met one of my heroes: Foy Vance. He was in the US on tour with Ed Sheeran, and (Foy) asked me to open a much smaller house show in New Jersey for him a few days before he was set to open for Ed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO