California State

California could shrink water use in cities by 30% or more, study finds

By The Citizen
 1 day ago

Researchers say California’s cities have big...

Worsening drought: California Gov. Gavin Newsom calls for ban on watering decorative grass

With California’s drought worsening, California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged water suppliers to increase conservation efforts by introducing stringent measures. Driving the news: One such regulation is looking into banning the watering of decorative grass adjacent to commercial buildings, per The Hill. This does not include residential areas, schools, sports fields and parks.
Water use increases throughout California despite severe drought

Californians used 2.6% more water in January compared to before the drought emergency was declared, a sign that urban residents are ignoring the state’s pleas to take the drought seriously and cut back. The increased use in cities and towns came during the second-driest January on record, as the...
Why the Big One could be even BIGGER! Slow-moving central section of 800-mile long San Andreas Fault in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, study shows

A slow-moving central section of the 800-mile San Andreas Fault line in California could play host to much larger earthquakes than previously thought, according to a new study. Situated between Parkfield and Hollister, the section undergoes aseismic fault, with two sides of the fault moving imperceptibly slowly, releasing stress over...
San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
People With These Disorders May Be More Likely To Overuse Cannabis, Finds Study

A new study shows that people with affective disorders are at higher odds of developing an adverse relationship with medical cannabis. One of marijuana’s most common medicinal uses is to provide relief for conditions like depression and anxiety. But a new study suggests these types of consumers are more likely to overuse cannabis within a short span of time, leading to cannabis use disorder and poor relief from the initial symptoms they were treating.
Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
Man guilty of setting fire that killed 12 California condors

A man who started a 2020 wildfire that killed 12 endangered California condors and seriously injured a firefighter was convicted Thursday of arson and could face up to 24 years in state prison when he is sentenced, prosecutors said.Ivan Gomez, 31, was convicted by a Monterey County judge of setting the Big Sur Dolan fire while illegally growing marijuana in the Los Padres National Forest, the county district attorney's office announced.The blaze erupted on Aug. 18, 2020, on the central coast northwest of Los Angeles. It destroyed 10 homes and an 80-acre (32-hectare) condor sanctuary in Big Sur that...
