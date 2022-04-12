Editorial: California school salaries should be easier for the public to see

California state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make the Golden State the first in the US to introduce a four-day workweek. Bill AB 2932 would make the workweek in the state 32 hours at companies with more than 500 employees. Workers who go beyond that threshold would be entitled to higher raises and time-and-a-half pay. The regular workday would still be eight hours long. The bill states that going more than 12 hours beyond the 32-hour cutoff would require double pay to be issued and workers wouldn’t have their pay decreased for working less than 32 hours....

POLITICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO