Editorial: California school salaries should be easier for the public to see

A new hotline created by children with the goal of spreading joy is now available. Adrian Florido, host of Weekend Edition on NPR, shared his experience calling the hotline — entitled Pep Talk — sharing the audio with the podcast’s listeners. “Please listen to the following options...
California state lawmakers have introduced a bill that would make the Golden State the first in the US to introduce a four-day workweek. Bill AB 2932 would make the workweek in the state 32 hours at companies with more than 500 employees. Workers who go beyond that threshold would be entitled to higher raises and time-and-a-half pay. The regular workday would still be eight hours long. The bill states that going more than 12 hours beyond the 32-hour cutoff would require double pay to be issued and workers wouldn’t have their pay decreased for working less than 32 hours....
The California Legislature is considering a bill that would reduce the workweek to four days for companies with more than 500 employees. Why it matters: Though the legislation is a long shot, calls to shorten the workweek — a perennial fantasy for cube dwellers, factory workers and others — have grown louder and more prevalent since the pandemic showed us what's possible in terms of alternative job arrangements.
A HUGE new stimulus check could be hitting bank accounts in just a few months time. A payment worth $850 could be sent out to residents in Maine under a new proposal by the state's governor. If approved, the 'stimulus checks' could go out as soon as June. Gov. Janet...
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
The coronavirus pandemic has changed many things about work, with millions of people doing their jobs from home, others quitting altogether, and some — as they finally return to the office after two long years — expecting a greater degree of flexibility. But one California congressman, Rep. Mark...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. On the heels of a major organizing win for Amazon workers in New York City last week, "The Intercept" revealed Monday that the e-commerce giant is considering a ban on various union-related terms for a planned internal messaging application.
About 60 Amazon warehouse workers staged a walkout on Wednesday in protest of low pay and unfair working conditions, demanding a $3 raise and 20-minute work breaks. The walkout, reported by an NBC affiliate, spanned three separate warehouses in Queens, New York and Upper Marlboro, Maryland. Ellie Pfeffer, one of...
A Republican judge ruled on Sunday that Abby Finkenauer, a Democrat seeking to represent the state in the U.S. Senate, will no longer appear on Iowa's primary ballot, overruling a previous state decision that ensured her name would appear. Finkenauer called the ruling a "massive gift to Washington Republicans," saying...
Rents are skyrocketing in many metro areas, according to the February Rental Report from Realtor.com. The median rental price in the 50 largest metro areas reached a new high of $1,792 in February, up 17% from February of 2021. The report also notes that renters earning a typical household income devoted 29.7% of their income […]
A congressional committee is investigating Amazon over concerns that the tech giant may be endangering employees by making them work in unsafe conditions during tornadoes and other extreme weather events, says a letter sent this week to company CEO Andy Jassy by the committee. The inquiry will examine the deaths...
Roughly one-third of the U.S. workforce—52 million people—earn less than $15 an hour, according to a new report from anti-poverty advocacy group Oxfam America. And these workers, whose annual pay comes to less than $31,200 a year, are disproportionately not white men, the group found. “Women and people...
