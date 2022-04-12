ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Column: How can we prevent shootings like the one in Sacramento? Take domestic violence seriously

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 1 day ago

Abuse of women often leads perpetrators...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Man gets 18 years in domestic violence shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During an argument last year, Jaime Celestino Hernandez fired a gun, nearly striking the woman he quarreled with in the head, the bullet passing through kitchen and closet walls. Four children were home at the time. On Thursday, Hernandez, 38, was sentenced to 18 years in prison. He was found guilty […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Shine My Crown

‘Black Lives Matter’ Condemns Police After 15-Year-Old Black Girl Is Strip-searched at School: ‘Children Are Being Traumatized in Spaces That Should Be Safe’

The London Metropolitan Police have come under fire under they strip-searched a 15-year-old Black student at her school. The incident took place at her school in Hackney, East London. “Child Q” was accused by a teacher of having marijuana in her possession. The teacher reported her and police then strip-searched her without an appropriate adult being present or her mother being contacted.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Conversation U.S.

People are more likely to react to a Black person's story of injustice – even if it happened to someone who is white

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea People appear more willing to boycott a retailer in response to a video message about a consumer’s experience of injustice while shopping when the narrator is Black, even when the source of the actual information is from a white person, according to research I conducted with several colleagues that’s currently under peer review. We wanted to observe whether and how the race of the person telling a story of racial injustice affects the reaction of their audience. So we conducted three studies that manipulated details about the race of...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Gun Violence#Perpetrators#Abusers#Los Angeles Times
AOL Corp

Black Lives Matter's $6M California house draws scrutiny

A $6 million southern California house used by Black Lives Matter leadership has been shrouded in secrecy, with a new report putting the organization in damage control mode. According to New York Magazine, the 6,500-square-foot building known among BLM leaders as "Campus" was purchased with cash in October 2020, using funds donated to Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Verge

Go read former Tesla employees’ experiences with racism in their own words

The Los Angeles Times has a great piece that interviews three former Tesla employees about their experiences with racism, discrimination, and retaliation at the company, which is well worth a read. The story acts as a way to contextualize a lawsuit that the automaker is currently facing, where the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing alleges that the company has a “racially segregated workplace.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Black Lives Matter apologizes after $6M California mansion purchase

Black Lives Matter has apologized for the “distress” caused by the media attention on the purchase of a $6m mansion in California using donated funds. In a long Twitter thread, the racial justice organisation said that the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF) “recognizes that there is more work to do to increase transparency and ensure transitions in leadership are clear”.Referring to the reports concerning the purchase, the organisation wrote that “we know narratives like this cause harm to organizers doing brilliant work across the country and these reports do not reflect the totality of the movement”. “We...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTEN.com

Dallas Domestic Violence Lawyer - What is Domestic Violence Law

Let’s say that you and your spouse or you and your boyfriend/girlfriend get into an argument, and the police are called because someone claims there has been some kind of violence. Usually, the police will arrest one of the two parties in order to prevent further violence and to give everyone a chance to cool off, says John Helms an experienced Dallas based lawyer who deals with domestic violence cases. Obviously, many, if not most, claims of domestic violence are true, but I see a lot in which the person making the allegation made up some or all of it in a fit of anger, exaggerated the other person’s conduct or their own alleged injuries, or failed to admit to what they did that may have caused the other person to have to use force in self-defense.
DALLAS, TX
Classic Rock 105.1

How We Can Help Stop the Tragedy of Domestic Violence in Acadiana

Whether it's a news story we have done today or over these last two years, it seems to me we are hearing of a continual uptick in the number of domestic violence cases. Ian, Brandon, and I scan the daily arrest reports for the Acadiana parishes, and there is not a day that goes by that there aren't multiple domestic violence arrests across our area.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTVU FOX 2

5 officers fired weapons in fatal shooting of Discovery Bay domestic violence suspect

DISCOVERY BAY, Calif. - Authorities on Friday identified the five officers who fired their weapons in the fatal shooting of a domestic violence suspect earlier this week. Contra Costa County Sheriff's Sgt. Amanda Sears, 36, an 11-year veteran of the department; Deputy Antonia Powell, 35, a 13-year veteran; and Deputy Kevin Duke, 32, who has five years with the department, all drew their guns and discharged them on Tuesday night in Discovery Bay on Robert Jones, 51, who was killed during the confrontation.
DISCOVERY BAY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy