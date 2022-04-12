Column: How can we prevent shootings like the one in Sacramento? Take domestic violence seriously

Let’s say that you and your spouse or you and your boyfriend/girlfriend get into an argument, and the police are called because someone claims there has been some kind of violence. Usually, the police will arrest one of the two parties in order to prevent further violence and to give everyone a chance to cool off, says John Helms an experienced Dallas based lawyer who deals with domestic violence cases. Obviously, many, if not most, claims of domestic violence are true, but I see a lot in which the person making the allegation made up some or all of it in a fit of anger, exaggerated the other person’s conduct or their own alleged injuries, or failed to admit to what they did that may have caused the other person to have to use force in self-defense.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO