This year Yellowstone National Park is celebrating its 150th anniversary. In 1872 Yellowstone was the first national park ever created in the world. Some people argue Hot Springs in Arkansas was the first national park. It was created in 1832, but was not called a park. Instead, it was consider a national reservation made to protect the hot waters for everyone to use. Think of it like a national forest. It wasn’t until 1921 that Hot Springs became a national park.

TRAVEL ・ 28 DAYS AGO