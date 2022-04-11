DNS Could Drop City Attorney, Hire Its Own

The Milwaukee Common Council continues to be publicly critical of the City Attorney’s Office. The latest proposal before the council is to lobby for a state law change that would allow the Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS) to hire its own attorney. Alderman Michael Murphy told members of...
Milwaukee property owners should expect to see a sizable increase in the assessed value of their property when assessment letters are mailed Friday, but not necessarily a future tax increase. The average residential property’s assessed value climbed 17.77% since 2021, with an increase seen in every aldermanic district. The assessed...
Here’s the good news: The City of Milwaukee has a strategy that could help it stave off mass layoffs for two years that would otherwise be induced by a pension funding cliff. Here’s the bad news: The strategy involves using more than 80% of a federal grant to simply...
Mayor Cavalier Johnson proclaimed Milwaukee was entering a new chapter during his inauguration ceremony Wednesday morning. He touted a vision of improved public safety, more family-supporting jobs, improved government efficiency and better partnerships. “We open it with an appreciation of the significance of this moment. This is a generational transition...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Kalamazoo City Attorney Clyde Robinson plans to retire on or after July 1, 2022, he said. Robinson will continue to serve as city attorney until a successor can be named, he said while announcing his plans to retire during the Monday, March 21, Kalamazoo City Commission meeting.
An attorney for Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, told a Dane County judge that Vos had turned over between 10,000 and 20,000 deleted emails in response to an open records lawsuit filed by a liberal watchdog group. But the judge in the case said Thursday that there was no...
Governor Tony Evers signed legislation Friday that allocates funds for a future replacement for the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile correctional facilities. The legislation, which cleared the state Legislature in March, provides approximately $41.7 million to develop a new Type 1 juvenile correctional facility. According to the state Department of Corrections, this type of state facility is one that uses physical security measures to “restrict the liberty of a youth committed to the facility.” Such a facility would be used to incarcerate youth that have committed serious felonies and which the court believes need a more secure environment.
Citing rising costs, the board of directors of the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum (BBCM) are bailing on the plan to relocate the museum to a joint museum complex with the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM). The boards of both organizations announced the news in a joint press release Friday at...
A conservative circuit court judge who received $425,000 in support from outside electioneering groups won her bid Tuesday for a state Court of Appeals seat. Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Maria Lazar defeated Appeals Judge Lori Kornblum, who was appointed to the 2 nd District Court of Appeals last November by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. The second district appellate court covers 12 southeastern counties, excluding Milwaukee County.
Today in federal court, lawyers with four legal nonprofits requested that a current lawsuit against the city and nine corrections employees be expanded into a class action lawsuit. They say the move is necessary both because of the scope of the problems at the City Justice Center and the City Counselor’s office’s “obstructionist” tactics.
A committee of the Board of Higher Education has sent a proposed policy change on who colleges hire for outside legal counsel back to the drawing board. The policy changes provide that – if a campus needs outside legal help, it should try to hire North Dakota lawyers – where possible and practical.
Madison-based Hovde Properties is the new owner of a Historic Third Ward office building. The firm, led by Eric Hovde, purchased the one-story, 42,141-square-foot building at 417 E. Chicago St. The building is currently occupied by life sciences firm Eversana. Hovde paid $11 million for the property on April 1 according to state real estate records.
April 7, 2022 (Milwaukee) — The national law firm of Quarles & Brady LLP today announced that Frank DeGuire has rejoined the firm’s Milwaukee office as a partner in the firm’s Public Finance and Business Law Practice Groups. “We are pleased to welcome Frank back to the...
Home improvement retailer Menards is moving forward on redeveloping one of the only portions of the Northridge Mall complex not stuck in a protracted court battle. It plans to add 105 self-storage units to the parking lot at the south end of the mall. The retailer operates a large store,...
An attorney for a conservative law firm told the state Supreme Court on Wednesday that only a voter can return their absentee ballot in Wisconsin, meaning it would be illegal for someone’s spouse or child to deliver their completed ballot to the clerk or drop it in the mail.
The Milwaukee Brewers new stadium opened in 2001 and by all accounts is expected to last at least until 2040. What has the total cost been for taxpayers? The standard figure used by the media is the $605 million total in sales taxes paid by the five-county, greater metro area. But that figure is incomplete, leaving out many costs and tax exemptions. Under a state law passed to benefit the Brewers, pro sports franchises benefit from a long list of exemptions, including a sales tax exemption on the materials used to build a stadium or arena and a property tax exemption on the facility and land. Thus the Milwaukee Bucks are also beneficiaries while the Green Bay Packers, like all nonprofits in the state, automatically get such exemptions.
Madison – Republicans refuse to hold the most powerful legislative committee to the same standards of transparency that they demand of our school boards and local election clerks. Today the Joint Finance Committee met in Madison but their agenda did not include any of the six Knowles-Nelson stewardship grants that have been held up by “anonymous objections.” This despite the Committee being required to hold hearings on these proposals by state law (Wisconsin Statute 23.0917(6m)(a)).
Over the objections of UW-Milwaukee, a Common Council committee voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend historic designation for the oldest portion of Columbia Hospital. The full council still needs to vote on the matter, but even that is not expected to be the end of the debate. The university is seeking...
MILWAUKEE – Reports that the canvass of the 2022 Spring Election conducted by the Milwaukee County Election Commission has stopped are incorrect. The Milwaukee County Election Commission convened the county-wide canvass of all State and County contests at 9 a.m. this morning at the Milwaukee County Courthouse in Room G7. The canvass will continue daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until its conclusion. The canvass is open to the public and is subject to the State’s Open Meetings Law.
Two of my friends who are both long-time voters ran into a new barrier for this spring’s election as a result of a recent court ruling. Both have had surgery that severely limits their ability to get around. Both applied for an absentee ballot and, until this spring, could have had a family member return the ballot to the Madison City Clerk’s office. But that simple act of support was not possible in the April 5 election because of the misguided ruling. If we’re lucky, the prohibition will be rescinded in the courts before the fall.
Two proposals to install traffic calming improvements on major north-south streets are advancing, although on different timelines. A series of design concepts have already been released for N. Van Buren St. between E. Brady St. to E. Michigan St. and a funding source has been identified. But work on N. Water St. from E. Clybourn St. south to E. Erie St. and the Milwaukee River is not even at the conceptual stage.
