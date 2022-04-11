DNS Could Drop City Attorney, Hire Its Own

The Milwaukee Brewers new stadium opened in 2001 and by all accounts is expected to last at least until 2040. What has the total cost been for taxpayers? The standard figure used by the media is the $605 million total in sales taxes paid by the five-county, greater metro area. But that figure is incomplete, leaving out many costs and tax exemptions. Under a state law passed to benefit the Brewers, pro sports franchises benefit from a long list of exemptions, including a sales tax exemption on the materials used to build a stadium or arena and a property tax exemption on the facility and land. Thus the Milwaukee Bucks are also beneficiaries while the Green Bay Packers, like all nonprofits in the state, automatically get such exemptions.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 22 HOURS AGO