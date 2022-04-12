ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Early voting starts in Shelby County

By Stuart Rucker
WREG
WREG
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ruMdi_0f6t4hc800

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Early voting starts this Wednesday, April 13 in Shelby County. Voters will have a two-week window to vote early in this year’s election.

The early voting period will last until April 28 in Shelby County. The county primary elections will be held on May 3.

The first available early polling place will be the only one initially. They are open during regular business hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 13 and 14 in Downtown Memphis.

Shelby County Election Commission
James Meredith Bldg -157 Poplar Memphis, TN 38103

On Saturday April 16, there will be six available locations to vote from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

AgriCenter International – Building D
7777 Walnut Grove Rd Memphis, TN 38120

Arlington Safe Room
11842 Otto Ln Arlington, TN 38002

Baker Community Center
7942 Church Rd Millington, TN 38053

Dave Wells Community Center
915 Chelsea Ave Memphis, TN 38107

Glenview Community Center
1141 S. Barksdale St Memphis, TN 38114

Shelby County Election Commission
James Meredith Bldg -157 Poplar Memphis, TN 38103

For the remaining polling locations, you can view them and their hours of operation, here .

Ministry gives people without a home a second chance

Voting for State and Federal General, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington Municipal elections will take place Nov. 8.

If you are interested in becoming a poll worker , you can visit the Shelby County Election Commission’s page for more information.

If you need to check your voter registration status , vist the state of Tennessee’s website.

If you need to register as a voter , visit the GoVoteTN page for more information.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

‘I just hate to see my city looking like this’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —After investigating upon two large dumpsites at vacant properties in southeast Memphis, WREG learned that one of the spots is owned by the state of Tennessee. The dumpsites located on two plots of land sit across the street from each other at the corners of Lamar and East Shelby Drive. One of those […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Report: Young Dolph murder suspect attacked at 201 Poplar

Correction to an earlier version of this story: Johnson and Smith pleaded not guilty in February. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Justin Johnson, was involved in an incident in jail Friday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. TMZ reported Johnson, also known as Straight Drop, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

‘He was jumping like a deer’: Witness describes Lorenzen Wright’s murder on day 5 of trial

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Some people may find some of the images and materials discussed in this trial disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The trial of Billy Ray Turner, the man accused of killing Lorenzen Wright, continued Friday morning. The trial continued with testimony from Jimmie Martin, who claims Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife Sherra […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeland, TN
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
City
Arlington, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Germantown, TN
City
Collierville, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Bartlett, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Shelby County, TN
Elections
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.
TENNESSEE STATE
actionnews5.com

Health dept. closes 3 testing locations in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department is scaling back COVID-19 testing at several county testing sites. As of this week, the Collierville Public Health Clinic, Millington Public Health Clinic and the COVID-19 Response Unit on Dividend Drive are no longer performing COVID-19 tests. SCHD says they’re closing the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Park Avenue gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots. The victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Mother describes son’s death in Beale Street shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A family has identified one of the victims of a shooting on Beale Street that left one person dead and two injured early Sunday morning. Weekend violence on Beale Street has pierced the heart of Tashia Smith. “I had to watch my son die in my hands,” she said. Her 26-year-old son Tacquan […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Municipal Elections#Voter Registration#Agricenter International#State#Federal General#Millington Municipal
WREG

Woman dies in officer-involved shooting in Ark.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected burglar was killed by Arkansas police after they say she charged at officers Wednesday. The suspected burglar was identified as 35-year-old Samantha Edgmond of Springfield, Missouri. Police believe Edgmond was involved in an attempted break-in just before 10 p.m Wednesday night in Atkins, Arkansas. Atkins Police and Pope County deputies […]
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

Fight over wig leads to shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis hairdresser is facing a serious charge after allegedly fighting one of her customers over a wig. Police say the incident happened Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex on Airways near Shelby Drive. Investigators say the fight started with fists but ended with bullets when the hairdresser, Artavia Bynum, fired two […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accused gang leader arrested on 10 active warrants

MEMPHIS, TN – An alleged Memphis gang leader was arrested in Binghampton on Friday after being wanted for ten crimes. Police say Leantonio Jones, 24, is the alleged leader of the criminal organization Mafia Tide Bizz Gang. Jones was wanted on a total of ten active warrants for the following charges:  Robbery Convicted felon in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

FedEx driver robbed, kidnapped while on delivery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest has been made in the kidnapping and robbery of a FedEx driver. DeAngelo Smith was arrested Tuesday after authorities found him hiding in an attic. The incident happened back in November in Southeast Memphis off of Germantown Road. The FedEx driver says he delivered a package to Smith on Eggleston […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WREG

‘Why did you shoot him:’ Man admits to killing victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Quintinus Paige is facing second-degree murder charges after admitting to shooting a man in the head in a Hickory Hill apartment. Police responded to a shots fired call on April 4 around 11 p.m. and found a man, Darrius Vance, unresponsive on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. He […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man jumped from I-40 bridge at Sam Cooper

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — All westbound I-40 at Sam Cooper Boulevard lanes were closed for an uncertain amount of time due to a death investigation Tuesday. Memphis Police confirmed at 4:15 p.m. that a subject jumped from the overpass and was taken to Regional One Hospital. They later referred to it as a death investigation. MPD […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Second suspect wanted in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a second suspect in connection to a shooting that left a woman injured in Whitehaven last month. The investigation revealed Danedra Ozier as the person responsible for a shooting in the 1000 block of Chambliss Road on March 25, where a woman was shot multiple times. On April […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two charged after guns, drugs found in car, rectum

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are facing charges after police say they found drugs and guns after a crash in South Memphis. Police attempted to stop a gray Infiniti G37X without tags in the area of Madison and Cleveland around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon. They say the driver refused to stop and fled the scene. Officers followed […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Accident kills worker at Memphis Coca-Cola warehouse

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A worker was killed in an accident at the Coca-Cola Refreshments Distribution Center in southeast Memphis, officials say. Memphis Police responded to the scene on Southpoint Drive on Wednesday. Police say a man was killed when an accident occurred while he was operating a forklift. A representative with Tennessee OSHA says it […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Former Memphis police clerk charged with forgery

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former City of Memphis employee traded in her work uniform for a jumpsuit after a months-long investigation into her finances landed her behind bars.  24-year-old Amber Colbert was a Personnel Analyst assigned to the Memphis Police Department’s human resources. She was employed with the City of Memphis since September 2018. Court documents […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 arrested in gun, drug bust at Ridgecrest Apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men, along with bags of drugs and loaded firearms, were taken off the streets on Wednesday in Frayser. Memphis police arrested Josias Jennings, Deadrick Payton, and Eric Payton inside the Ridgecrest Apartments on Woodcliff Drive. Detectives say the three men were sitting in a car in broad daylight with drug scales […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy