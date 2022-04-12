ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Weather Service Updates Severe Weather Expectations

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service in Des Moines has updated...

AccuWeather

Severe weather outbreak looms for hard-hit South

An expansive and potent storm is taking aim at the southern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say. The storm system is predicted to sweep across the nation this week, bringing wintry impacts to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes and all facets of severe weather to the South Central and Southeastern states.
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
Bring Me The News

Strong tornadoes possible in southern Minnesota and Iowa, raging blizzard in North Dakota

Large hail and strong tornadoes are possible in southern Minnesota and across Iowa Tuesday evening as a strong storm system with ample moisture plows through the region. The severity of the storms in Minnesota will be largely dependent on how far north a warm front can make it. The National Weather Service notes that some models are showing the warm front making it as far north as the southern Twin Cities metro, while others keep the warm front closer to the Minnesota-Iowa border.
deseret.com

Up to 3 feet of snow and tornadoes expected across U.S. this week

Severe weather from tornadoes, strong winds, hail and blizzards are predicted to sweep across the U.S. on Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings: A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued across the central U.S., from Central Texas to Wisconsin. Northern and western Iowa are predicted to be hit hardest by...
Bring Me The News

9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

A severe thunderstorm has blown nine semi-trucks over on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show multiple semis tipped over on I-35 near Mile Post 53, which is located south of Faribault. The trucks are blown over on a stretch of I-35 that was hit by a severe thunderstorm just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
