Dustin Poirier believes the UFC is waiting for Conor McGregor to get healthy so they can book the fourth fight between them. Since Poirier suffered a submission loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 269 for the lightweight title, he has called out Nate Diaz for a fight. Both men showed interest in the bout and many fans had hoped the UFC would make it. Yet, it hasn’t come to fruition yet, and according to ‘The Diamond’ he says he hasn’t heard from the promotion in months.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO