BATON ROUGE, La. – Tomorrow, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) will begin phasing in contact visitation across its state-run prisons. Maintaining in person connections with loved ones is critical to a person’s success in prison. In February, the Department reinstated non-contact visitation. Over the past month, declining COVID numbers and increasing vaccination rates make it now suitable to resume contact visitation. The Department has approved general reopening plans for its facilities and continues to monitor the current status of COVID-19 in the public and in its prisons.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO