Eagle’s Nest breaks ground on new athletic center
Construction is underway on a new athletic center in the city at the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.
A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Ave.
The CEO of the Eagles Nest, Bishop Dwane Brock, was joined by community members and leaders.
Bishop Brock said when this athletic center is complete it will bring new opportunities for young people on Erie’s east side.
The Eagle’s Nest school, which started in the fall of 2019, is a public school for 5th through 8th grade students.
