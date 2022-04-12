ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Eagle’s Nest breaks ground on new athletic center

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JTQco_0f6t3cJ800

Construction is underway on a new athletic center in the city at the Eagle’s Nest Leadership Corporation.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Ave.

Easter marks end of busy season at Romolo Chocolates

The CEO of the Eagles Nest, Bishop Dwane Brock, was joined by community members and leaders.

Bishop Brock said when this athletic center is complete it will bring new opportunities for young people on Erie’s east side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iuI9_0f6t3cJ800

The Eagle’s Nest school, which started in the fall of 2019, is a public school for 5th through 8th grade students.

The athletic center will be the school’s latest addition.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Upgrades in the works for Tom Ridge Environmental Center

Upgrades are in the works for the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC). This, as phase one of the center’s multi-year project comes to a close, and the redesign of the center’s static exhibits begins. Here is more on what’s next for the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. The Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation has been collaborating […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

A zipline could soon be featured on Erie’s Bayfront

A vote at the city’s Zoning Hearing Board means a zipline could soon be featured on Erie’s Bayfront. The city’s Zoning Hearing Board met on Tuesday and approved an ordinance that will allow Scott Enterprises to create a zipline. The plan is for the attraction to be built adjacent to East Front Street. It will […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two in critical condition after two cars, motorcycle collide

Two people are in critical condition after a three vehicle accident near the intersection of East 14th and Parade streets Wednesday night. According to Erie Police, just before midnight two cars and a motorcycle were involved in an accident near the underpass on Parade Street, just south of East 14th Street. Two people, including the […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Eagle, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the afternoon on April 3. The two suspects were seen leaving […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

City depts. remove 20 tons of debris from Chestnut St. home

Several city departments tended to a home on Chestnut Street Monday, removing hundreds of pounds of debris after receiving a court order. Around 7:30 a.m. Monday, city employees from multiple departments removed debris from a home located on the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. Erie Police and staff from the Erie Fire Department, the Public […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Police release cause of Springboro fatal fire

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police has released the cause of the fatal fire that claimed the lives of four people in Springboro last weekend. On April 1, four people lost their lives in a house fire in the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro. According to PSP, Assistant Deputy Fire Marshal Pifer has determined […]
SPRINGBORO, PA
YourErie

One person killed after ATV accident in LeBoeuf Township

One person is dead following an ATV accident in LeBoeuf Township. The incident happened Thursday, April 7 in the 14000 block of Route 19. According to State Police, the victim was operating his ATV on private property when he lost control taking a turn. The ATV flipped an unknown number of times pinning the victim […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Pennsylvania Ave#The Eagles Nest#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

Woman steals dog, returns it in middle of night

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A suspect has been arrested after a dog was stolen and later returned. On March 22, the Pennsylvania State Police allege a female suspect – unknown to the victim  — took a dog from a Rome Township (Crawford County) residence. According to a PSP news release, the suspect loaded the dog into her […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Woman hospitalized after car, semi accident

A two-vehicle accident involving a car and a semi truck sent one woman to the hospital. It happened at the intersection of West 26th and Washington Ave. According to police, a car and a semi truck collided, causing a lot of damage to the car. The woman inside was taken to the hospital with minor […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Multi-car accident closes part of I-90 westbound

Two semi trucks and two cars crashed along Interstate 90 in western Erie County. The accident happened on I-90 westbound near the Fairview exit around 3:15 p.m. Friday, April 8. According to reports on scene, the driver of one semi was trapped and freed by emergency crews. The driver was taken to an area hospital […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Police release photos of alleged Boot Barn bandit

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has released photos of a suspect in an alleged boot theft in Erie. According to a PSP news release, a white male wearing a mask entered the Erie Boot Barn at about 7:30 p.m. on April 1. The suspect tried on a pair of El Dorado Boots, a value […]
ERIE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
YourErie

Erie High shooting suspect in custody after turning himself in

A suspect has turned himself in after a non-fatal shooting at Erie High School. The victim, an Erie High student, was reportedly shot three times. Late afternoon Wednesday, the suspect turned himself in to authorities at the Erie Police Department accompanied by counsel. According to the Erie County District Attorney, the suspect is an Erie […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Flasher pepper sprayed by teen

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are seeking a suspect wanted for indecent exposure. According to a PSP news release, a white male in a black minivan pulled up to a 16-year-old female. The male had the female come to the window. The male allegedly had his pants down and exposed himself. The female was […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Two people in custody following high speed chase involving U-Haul

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people are in custody following a high speed police chase which ended on McClelland Avenue. According to Pennsylvania State Police, officers attempted to pull over the driver of a U-Haul when the driver fled the scene. According to one witness, the chase took place on Buffalo Road in Wesleyville and headed eastbound. […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigate recent string of robberies at local stores

Erie Police have made several arrests after a string of robberies and thefts took place at local stores, including a Family Dollar on East 12th Street. Here is more on these investigations as well as the uptick in thefts and robberies. In the last few weeks, police have responded to incidents at several stores. Store […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ohio man arrested in Erie for stealing van, placing child in dumpster

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man has been arrested in Erie after allegedly stealing a work van, placing a child inside a dumpster and illegally possessing firearms. Millcreek Police report Nicholas Rosnack, 38, of Painesville, Ohio, allegedly stole a white Chevy work van from the 1800 block of Pittsburgh Ave. in Erie. Millcreek Police were called […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Tom Ridge center getting new interactive exhibits

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New interactive experiences are coming to Tom Ridge Environmental Center at Presque Isle State Park. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) and the Tom Ridge Environmental Service On April 12 announced a partnership with Ideum, a company that designs interactive exhibits and creates integrated hardware products, a DCNR news release said. […]
AGRICULTURE
YourErie

YourErie

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy