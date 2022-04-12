ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daphne Maxwell Reid moderates 3rd annual ‘Women Take the Stage’ luncheon

By Tyler Thrasher
 1 day ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Performing Arts Alliance’s (RPAA) third annual “ Women Take the Stage ” luncheon will take place today at 12:30 p.m. It will feature a special appearance by The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress Daphne Maxwell Reid as celebrity moderator.

Organized by the RPAA Women’s Leadership Council, the event will also feature a dynamic panel of Richmond women that includes award-winning author Sadeqa Johnson, ballerina Maggie Small, and actress Scottie Thompson.

8News anchor Deanna Allbrittin will serve as the luncheon’s master of ceremonies. The panelists will lead a discussion about “embracing the what-ifs.”

It takes place in the Carpenter Theatre at the Dominion Energy Center at 600 E Grace Street in Richmond.

You can watch the event live on this page at 12:30 p.m.

