ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

Plano Legion Breakfast April 17

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

The Sons of the American Legion of Plano Post 395 will be host to an All-You-Can-Eat Breakfast Buffet from 8 a.m. to 11...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast set for April 8

The 38th annual Mayor's Interfaith Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for April 8 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. This year's theme is "Welcoming the Stranger." While the event aims at promoting unity and understanding among all faiths, the breakfast will also focus on highlighting efforts made in the community to welcome immigrants and refugees.
RELIGION
The Voice

Breakfast fundraiser at Wesley United Methodist Church in Aurora

A breakfast fundraiser and Easter party will be held Saturday, April 9, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 14 N. May Street in Aurora. The public is invited. Parking is free. Events open with an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The menu features pancakes, waffles, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and fruit with juice, coffee, and tea. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for a family.
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Air Classics will open April 2

The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission is as follows: Adults, (16-61) $10; seniors (62+), $7; children (5-15), $5.. Children under five are free when accompanied by their parent. Group tours are available Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..
SUGAR GROVE, IL
WVNS

A local church has big plans ahead of Easter

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Family Worship Center is planning to go bing this year with an Easter egg hunt on Saturday, April 16, 2022, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Family Worship Center playground. Co-pastor Jaimee Hodges said they’ll have a food truck giving out free food, bounce houses, and carnival games. She also said they […]
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plano, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Plano, IL
Government
Kicker 102.5

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
Dallas Observer

Time to Sip Traditional Chai at Chai Walay in Plano

Nothing like a strong kick of caffeine to jumpstart one’s body. While coffee is the caffeine vehicle of choice for many, in large swaths of Asia, tea is the standard. Tea, however, has crept into the greater consciousness thanks to chai latte: dominantly milky, sweet with a mild taste of tea. But it brings barely a tickle of caffeine, far from the kick one needs to get through the day.
PLANO, TX
Dallas Observer

E.B. Latin Bistro: Paella In Plano

E.B. Latin Bistro in southwest Plano, a little-known Cuban-inspired spot, has been open for almost six years. Owner John Kim greets everyone who enters and seems to have a good memory for repeat customers. He’s usually doing all of the front-of-the-house chores: greeting, seating, serving, and in between, stopping by and chatting at each table. It’s a physically small space, but the food and atmosphere are larger.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plano Legion Breakfast#The American Legion Post#The Plano Sons
The Voice

Breakfast with Bunny adds egg hunt

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual “Breakfast with the Bunny” egg hunt and pancake breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Luigi’s Pizza, 732 Prairie Street in Aurora. The public is invited. For the first time,...
AURORA, IL
Local Profile

Local Profile Cover Party at Whiskey Cake Plano

Whiskey Cake Plano made a great location for Local Profile’s first in-person celebration since February 2020. I mean, when it’s been 2 years, 1 month and 14 days since you last threw a real live in-person celebration, you need to make sure you get it right. The party...
PLANO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSOC Charlotte

Our egg-cellent list of Easter events

From Easter egg hunts to photo ops with the Easter Bunny, we found a few places where you can have a hoppin’ good time this Easter weekend. Please use the links provided to check for last-minute updates before you go. April 14. Cramerton Twilight Easter Egg Scramble — Egg...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sherry Stephanie Dance & Music Co. to open in Plano

Sherry Stephanie Dance & Music Co. is slated to open this summer at 8232 Preston Road, Ste. 120, Plano. The performing arts school offers dance, music and theater classes to those with any level of experience. Private lessons at Sherry Stephanie are catered to students’ individual goals, according to the school’s website. The experienced instructors at the business teach students as young as age 3 to adults as well as music therapy. 214-422-3568. www.sherrystephanie.com.
PLANO, TX
The Voice

Great Western Trails clean-up April 23

The Friends of the Great Western Trails (GWT) are honored to announce that the president of the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County, Daniel Hebreard, is joining the Friends of the Great Western Trails to clean the GWT during this year’s annual all-volunteer trails cleanup. The start time is planned for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23. A rain/snow date will be Saturday, April 30.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Voice

Easter egg hunt Saturday, April 9

An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Hill Elementary School, 724 Pennsylvania Avenue in Aurora. City of Light Church, which meets at the school, will be the host. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Rain date is Sunday, April 10, at...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Easter Egg Hunt at Unity in Batavia

Unity of Fox Valley in Batavia, 230 Webster Street, will hold an Egg Hunt Easter Sunday, at 11:15 a.m. in the Church parking lot. The fun family event requires registration by April 10 through marynowroozi@comcast.net. The event will follow 10 a.m. Service and Sunday School. —Mary Nowroozi.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Holy Week Services listed

The United Methodist Church of Plano will have several services during Holy Week as follows:. • Sunday, April 10, Palm Sunday, 10 a.m. worship service;. • Sunday, April 10, Sunday School for preschool through seventh grade at 9 a.m.;. • Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday, 7 p.m worship service;. •...
PLANO, IL
The Voice

Resolution: Herschel Luckinbill Road honor

State representative Stephanie Kifowit (D-Oswego) and fellow chief co-sponsors, representatives Keith Wheeler, Barbara Hernandez, Maura Hirschauer, and Mark Batinick, and all other members of the Illinois House passed House Joint Resolution 79 to honor the memory of U.S. Navy veteran Herschel Luckinbill by designating a section of U.S. Route 30 as “Herschel Luckinbill Road.” Mr. Luckinbill died July 28, 2021.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy