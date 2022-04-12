Plano Legion Breakfast April 17

The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission is as follows: Adults, (16-61) $10; seniors (62+), $7; children (5-15), $5.. Children under five are free when accompanied by their parent. Group tours are available Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

SUGAR GROVE, IL ・ 15 DAYS AGO