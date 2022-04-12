ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Police Reports For April 12, 2022

By Rebehka Cramer
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday night, Officers responded to the 600 block of North Moniteau Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Two separate parties claimed to have been fighting over a phone. Both claimed to have sustained a minor injury to their foot from...

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for April 11, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Sunday morning, Pettis County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to reports of a physical domestic disturbance in the 400 block of South Walnut in La Monte. Deputies on scene were advised that Thomas Kirk was the primary aggressor and confirmed this via injuries sustained to the reporting party. Furthermore, Deputies noticed a large bag of marijuana in plain view and seized it. Kirk was arrested and booked into the Pettis County Jail on a 24 hour hold pending charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. Deputies will also be submitting charges on the other individual, a minor, through the Juvenile Office for Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sedalia Police Arrest Man In March 2 Shooting Incident

On March 2, Sedalia Police responded to 1011 S. Harrison Ave. for a report of gunshots heard by residents in the area. Upon officers arriving and thoroughly canvassing the area, bullet casings were located in the alley behind the home and bullet holes were located in a neighbor’s vehicle and privacy fence. Contact was attempted at 1011 S. Harrison Ave., but no one would come out to speak with officers.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Police Arrest Two After Serving Search Warrants

Over the course of the past three months, members of the Crime Resolution Unit have been investigating an individual, identified as William “Lavelle” Taylor – 30 years old, who was alleged to be trafficking methamphetamine in the Sedalia/Pettis County area. As part of the on-going investigation, four...
SEDALIA, MO
KC Middle School Student Dies After Stabbing

Kansas City Police say a student who was stabbed Tuesday morning in the bathroom at a Kansas City middle school has died. Emergency crews responded to Northeast Middle School, 4904 Independence Avenue, shortly after 9 a.m. Investigators said a male student was been stabbed and was later taken to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sedalia Man Killed in Two-car Crash at 65 & Anderson School Road

A Sedalia man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2013 Nissan, driven by 63-year-old Victor S. Yuzkov of Sedalia, attempted to cross US 65 at Anderson School Road and pulled into the path of a northbound 2017 Ford Edge, driven by 77-year-old Sharon A. McDonald of Raytown.
SEDALIA, MO
Warsaw Man Injured After Dodge Strikes Freightliner

A Warsaw man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2003 Dodge Ram, driven by 58-year-old James S. Miller of Warsaw, was on I-70 at the 66.4-mile marker, when it struck a westbound 2023 Freightliner, driven by 29-year-old Aleou Secka of St. Louis.
WARSAW, MO
Sedalia, MO
