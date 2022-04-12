Organizers set to launch Clinton/Kirkland Clean Energy Campaign

Two of the most popular renewable energy sources in the US, at this moment, are solar and wind. An expert weighs up the pros and cons. History shows that advances in renewable energy often follow crises: In the 1970s, oil embargos caused the cost of oil to quadruple, spurring efforts to reduce American dependence on fossil fuels and find alternative sources of power, including solar energy or wind power. The 2008-09 global financial crisis led to several governments linking part of their economic stimulus to investment in clean energy. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented energy shock, and following in 2021, investment in renewable energy reached the highest levels since the Great Recession.

