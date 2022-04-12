ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NY

Organizers set to launch Clinton/Kirkland Clean Energy Campaign

 1 day ago

CLINTON — The Clinton/Kirkland Climate Smart Task Force, the Village of Clinton, and the Town of Kirkland, will launch the Clinton/Kirkland Clean Energy Campaign during an event at Kirkland Town Library, 55 1/2 College St., at 7 p.m....

The Independent

World’s deepest hole offers ‘inexhaustible clean energy’

A US company is planning to dig the world’s deepest hole in order to tap an inexhaustible supply of geothermal energy from the Earth’s crust.MIT-spinoff Quaise Energy has raised $63 million to bore a record-breaking 20km below the planet’s surface – nearly twice as far as the deepest holes ever made – where temperatures reach up to 500C.Quaise Energy describes the project as a “necessity, not an option”, offering a source of energy that is as powerful as any fossil fuel and as clean as solar, wind or hydro.“Deep geothermal energy is at the core of an energy-independent world,”...
FOXBusiness

New York to ban natural gas in new buildings: report

New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s office is expected to release a budget that will ban the use of natural gas and fossil fuels in new buildings, according to a new report. The Democratic governor was working with the legislature to finalize the budget, though an exact date was not clear, Reuters reported Monday, citing environmental groups like Food & Water Watch.
World Economic Forum

Solar vs wind power: The ultimate showdown

Two of the most popular renewable energy sources in the US, at this moment, are solar and wind. An expert weighs up the pros and cons. History shows that advances in renewable energy often follow crises: In the 1970s, oil embargos caused the cost of oil to quadruple, spurring efforts to reduce American dependence on fossil fuels and find alternative sources of power, including solar energy or wind power. The 2008-09 global financial crisis led to several governments linking part of their economic stimulus to investment in clean energy. The COVID-19 pandemic led to an unprecedented energy shock, and following in 2021, investment in renewable energy reached the highest levels since the Great Recession.
World Economic Forum

Wave energy: can ocean power solve the global energy crisis?

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Wave energy could meet all the world’s electricity needs. But technologies to harness wave energy are still developing. Ocean power generation needs to grow by 33% a year to achieve...
FOXBusiness

Manchin lauds Biden admin 'course correction' on pipelines after demanding energy regulator do his 'damn job'

Sen. Joe Manchin Friday lauded the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for reversing a February policy statement on gas pipelines, after slamming it and demanding its chairman do his "damn job" earlier this month. "Today’s unanimous vote during FERC’s open meeting was a course correction from their previous partisanship and...
eenews.net

Drivers top off their tanks as U.S. shuns energy conservation

Gasoline prices have spiked — and Americans just keep driving more. As the West looks to replace global supplies of Russian oil and gas, the U.S. has done little to cool demand in the world’s biggest oil-consuming country. Democrats are proposing more renewable energy while Republicans call for...
Freethink

Cheap molten salt battery can store energy for months

Scientists at the US Department of Energy have created a low-cost molten salt battery that can store energy for months — potentially giving us a way to store and use energy from renewables year round. The challenge: To stop climate change, we need to transition toward cleaner sources of...
rigzone.com

Biden Hydrogen Hub Plan Sparks $8B Race

President Joe Biden's bipartisan infrastructure plan, which became law in November, includes funding to build at least four hydrogen hubs. — A hydrogen economy that runs factories and power plants on the clean-burning fuel may be years down the road, but that hasn’t stopped U.S. states from jockeying for a share of the $8 billion in federal funds earmarked for so-called hydrogen hubs.
Lootpress

Lewisburg announces “Make It Shine” clean-up campaign

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – Lewisburg is planning a “Make It Shine” clean-up campaign sponsored by the Lewisburg in Bloom Committee, a coalition of people dedicated to the improvement, betterment and beautification of the city. According to Shannon Beatty, Lewisburg in Bloom Coordinator, the event will be held...
One Green Planet

Engineers Create Solar Panels That Produce Electricity at Night!

Engineers have designed a new type of solar panel that can produce electricity at night. The innovative design relies on the change in temperature once the sun goes down to absorb more energy. Source: Rajamanickam Antonimuthu/Youtube. Solar energy is an amazing source of renewable energy, and these night-time solar panels...
LisaB

Is residential solar power the answer to our energy problems?

Solar energy can help alleviate the energy crisisVivint Solar/Unsplash. Alternative forms of energy have been gaining headway for years. Alternative energy sources, like solar energy, help decrease emissions from burning fossil fuels, harming the atmosphere. Numerous companies have developed alternative energy sources like wind, water, and solar. Lately, solar power has made a big bang in residential and industrial buildings. It is the most common energy source used to alleviate electricity costs. Though many are for solar power energy, there is still resistance and questions.
One Green Planet

Hydrogen: Green Super Star or Front for Fossil Fuel Supporters?

Hydrogen as a renewable energy source is a hot and controversial topic. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reports that the demand for hydrogen has skyrocketed since 1975. Hydrogen’s sudden increase in popularity has raised questions about how green it actually is, what the environmental impact of mass implementation could be, and who would benefit most from the transition.
Nature.com

Climate change — four decades of missed opportunities

The United States should learn from its mistakes on decarbonization. You have full access to this article via your institution. Fire and Flood: A People’s History of Climate Change, from 1979 to the Present Eugene Linden Penguin (2022) Russia’s violent invasion of Ukraine has sent shock waves through the...
eenews.net

EPA eyes new rule for gas-fired power plants

EPA Administrator Michael Regan confirmed earlier this month that his agency plans to focus on gas-fired power in its updated carbon rule for new power plants. But how to do it raises a barrage of legal and technological questions that will have implications for how — and whether — the United States can decarbonize its power grid.
eenews.net

Solar industry: We’re in ‘most serious crisis’ in history

The biggest solar trade group released a survey yesterday accusing the Biden administration of wreaking havoc within the industry, after the Commerce Department opened a probe that could end in new tariffs for most solar panels and cells. The survey from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) compiled responses from...
