ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clanton, AL

Project to address blight houses moves forward

By Joyanna Love
Clanton Advertiser
 1 day ago

The Clanton City Council approved accepting the “lowest responsive and responsible bid” to demolish 25 condemned houses during its April 11 meeting. Mayor Jeff Mims said the project was one the city had been working on for a while, even predating his time in office. The demolition...

www.clantonadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Mayor Miller speaks on feasibility of mall project, trash, blight, staffing, pool season and more

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller responded to questions from the Center for Collaborative Journalism during the March 16, 2022 taping of Ask Mayor Miller. Liz Fabian, CCJ [00:00:00] Mayor Miller, thank you so much for meeting with us for this March edition of Ask Mayor Miller. First up about the Macon Mall. The county commissioners approved up to $44 million in taxable revenue bonds through the UDA for that Macon Mall project an amphitheater. But that’s a $4 million increase from the cap that was set in November. So with the global economic uncertainty with the pandemic and now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, does that give you pause in pursuing this project? And you can you explain why there’s that raise in the cap?
MACON, GA
Leavenworth Times

City moves forward with scooter proposal

Leavenworth city commissioners are moving forward with a proposal for a shared scooter program in the city. Commissioners have not approved an agreement with the Californiabased Bird Rides company to pilot the program in Leavenworth. But they agreed Tuesday to move forward with a process that could lead to a vote on a memorandum of understanding.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
We Are Iowa

City of Grimes moves forward with potential changes to GrimesPlex project

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grimes City Council members on Tuesday approved an agenda item impacting the multi-million dollar GrimesPlex. The city is partnering with Hope Development & Realty to construct a 50-acre multi-use sports turf complex. In the initial agreement, Hope Development planned to initially own and operate the facility once it was completed. Residents would have access to some of the facility after five years.
GRIMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clanton, AL
Local
Alabama Government
Clanton, AL
Government
Citrus County Chronicle

County to discuss revised scope of animal shelter

County commissioners have carved out time in their April 12 meeting to discuss a revised scope for the new animal shelter. County spokeswoman Veronica Kampschroer said minor changes have been suggested. To date, the county has received $1,814,957 in donations for the new shelter, she said. That does not include...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blight#The Clanton City Council#Hatley#The Wellness Group
WJBF

Bills addressing food insecurity and blighted properties introduced by Senator Harold Jones II pass in the Senate

ATLANTA, Georgia (WJBF) — Two bills sponsored by Senator Harold Jones, II of Augusta have passed out of the Senate. The Senate have passed bills to address food insecurity and blighted properties. According to the press release, The “Georgia Food Insecurity Eradication Act” addresses the issue of food deserts and those suffering from food insecurity […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WYTV.com

Historic Howland Yellow House gets new location

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Last May, the Ohio Department of Transportation announced the historic E.N. Brown House would need to be demolished to make room for a new intersection that’s going to be built where Routes 46 and 82 come together. Now, it’s being relocated. “It’s so...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy