ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Ukrainian refugee crisis seen pressuring Europe's housing market

By Zuzanna Szymanska
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ub4n6_0f6t2Akh00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ukrainian refugees fleeing war have been hospitably received around Europe, but the longer they stay the more their presence may exacerbate housing price pressures in host nations like Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic.

More than half the 4.5 million who have left since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion have gone to neighbouring Poland, which was already home to the region’s biggest Ukrainian diaspora.

Marcin Janczuk, from local real estate firm Metrohouse Franchise, said Poland’s commercial housing market would have to immediately grow by half a million flats to satisfy the needs of refugees who have arrived so far.

“We estimate that in (Poland’s) largest cities, rental prices are currently about 20% higher than at the beginning of the year,” Janczuk said, adding that the refugee influx was just one of many reasons for the growth.

European nations are mostly backing Kyiv against Moscow and have shown solidarity with the refugees, finding them free or cheap accommodation in private homes and emergency lodgings, and promising help with jobs and schools. Most are women, children and the elderly as men below 60 stay to fight.

“I experience some nightly waves of gratitude for the fact that I’ve got to know Peter and Yulia,” said refugee Yulia Sarycheva, who found shelter at a family’s apartment in Prague.

Yet as the war drags on, it is unclear when the refugees might return or what shape their homes will be in when that is possible, so the need for longer-term housing plans is growing.

MEMORIES OF 2015

Sebastian Wunsch, from housing research institute GEWOS, said demand in Germany may grow by some 200,000-400,000 apartments due to the Ukrainian refugee influx, most in already over-populated cities.

After Germany received 1 million refugees during the 2015 refugee crisis, new rents grew a slightly faster 3.5% in 2015-2018 compared to 2.5% in 2011-2014, he said.

The number of refugees Germany took in was about one eightieth of the population, but Poland has already crossed the 1/15 threshold, as Europe debates the fairest way to distribute the influx of Ukrainians.

The Czech government estimates more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees have entered the nation of 10.7 million people.

Real estate agents there report soaring rental demand.

“The growth is several-fold,” said Artem Egorov Pozo-Sandoval at the Chirs agency.

Though adding to existing pressures on house prices and rentals, data shows refugees ultimately benefit host countries’ economies as they plug workforce shortages, start businesses and contribute to tax revenue.

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

Moscow sets 5 a.m. Monday deadline for Ukraine to surrender Mariupol; Ukraine declines

MOSCOW — Russia’s defense ministry issued an ultimatum late Sunday to those people who remain hunkered down in the besieged eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. “Lay down your arms… A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed… All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol,” Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, director of the Russian National Defense Management Center, said during a Sunday news briefing, The Guardian reported.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Housing Market#Ukrainian#Metrohouse Franchise#European
The Independent

Voices: When my American friends ask why Russians don’t rise up against Putin, this is what I say

When the war broke out I stopped sleeping through the night. I have to bear witness to every devastating detail. This war is in the land I am from. I watch the buildings being bombed. I watch the people, terrorized, forced to flee by the millions, seeking safety, leaving behind homes and photographs, husbands and sisters.Some of my friends here in America are confused. I thought you were Russian, they say. You’re Ukrainian now? But it’s not that simple. Maybe I’m both — but I’m not sure I’m either.I’m from the Soviet Union. And in our Soviet passports, before...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Chinese article urging country to cut ties with Putin gets 1m views

When an essay from a prominent Shanghai scholar suggested China needed to cut ties with Vladimir Putin as soon as possible over the Ukraine war, the online reaction was swift. Despite being published late on a Friday evening in the Carter Center’s US-China Perception Monitor, Hu Wei’s essay soon gained a million views in and outside China, and was republished into Chinese blogs, non-official media sites and social media accounts.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Homeless
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Putin kills Ukrainian ballet star: Internationally-acclaimed dancer Artyom Datsishin dies three weeks after being wounded by shelling

A leading Ukrainian ballet star has died after being shelled by Russian invaders, provoking outrage from one of the Moscow Bolshoi Theatre's biggest names. Artyom Datsishin, 43, had been in hospital fighting for life for almost three weeks. The internationally-acclaimed star - an Honoured Artist of Ukraine - had been...
THEATER & DANCE
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Brink of NUCLEAR war: Ex-RAF chief warns the world could be only 'a few steps' from atomic weapons being used as increasingly desperate Putin struggles to win his war in Ukraine

Nuclear war is 'no longer unthinkable' and atomic weapons 'could' be used as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, a former military chief warned today. Air Marshal Edward Stringer said Vladimir Putin sanctioning the deployment of nuclear weapons was 'in the realms of possibility' and 'only a few steps away'. He...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Russia Warns United States: We Have the Might to Put You in Your Place

LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy