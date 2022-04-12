Two Texas All-America Divers Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After two seasons with Ohio State, freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday he will be entering the transfer portal. "Since a kid, I've always dreamed of playing at The Ohio State University, and I will always be able to say God gave me what my heart desired," Johnson said on Twitter. "First, I would like to thank God for all of the opportunities he's allowed me to have and also my family and friends who have been there for me throughout this long journey! Second, I want to thank the entire coaching staff, strength coaches, trainers, alumni, and professors for contributing to me having a wonderful experience while attending The Ohio State University. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO