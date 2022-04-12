ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Two Texas All-America Divers Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Braden Keith
swimswam.com
 1 day ago

9-Time All-America diver Paola Pineda (above) and her teammate Janie Boyle both entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week. Archive photo via NCAA. Diving has always been a strength of the Texas swimming & diving program, on both the men’s and women’s side, but that strength will take a big hit...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama 5-Star Running Back Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama has been killing it in the transfer portal, but the Crimson Tide doesn’t always add players. Sometimes they lose them to other schools. Former Alabama running back Camar Wheaton, who entered the portal earlier this year, announced his commitment to SMU this afternoon. Wheaton is a Garland, Texas...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Yardbarker

Report: Oklahoma Loses Second Player Today to Transfer Portal

Monday morning, the same website reported that senior guard Elijah Harkless had entered the portal. Entering the portal does not necessarily mean a player is leaving. It only means he’s being allowed, by NCAA rule, to explore the option of transferring and can entertain offers from other programs. Issanza,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
Local
Texas Sports
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championships#All America#Divers#The Ncaa Transfer Portal#Ncaa Diving#All Americans#Stanford#Pepper Pike#Covid#Ncaa Champion
swimswam.com

Felicia Pasadyn Graduates Harvard in 3 Years; Will Swim Grad Year at Ohio State

Last month, Pasadyn won the Women's DI Elite 90 award, given every year to the student-athlete who competes at the NCAA Championships and has the highest GPA Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted...
COLLEGES
The Spun

Report: Ex-College Football Player Suing NCAA For $100 Million

Doug Brenner, a former college football offensive lineman, is suing the University of Oregon, ex-Ducks head coach Willie Taggart and the NCAA for $100 million. Brenner is seeking $100 million in damages for a “series of controversial workouts” that occurred during the 2017 season. He claims those workouts caused “lifelong injuries.”
EUGENE, OR
swimswam.com

Molly Cahill Named USA Women’s Senior National Team Assistant Coach

Cahill was part of the USA Water Polo Mountain Zone where she coached in the Olympic Development Program. Current photo via USA Water Polo. Irvine, CA – April 12 – Molly Cahill – a veteran coach at the national team, collegiate and club levels – has been named a full-time assistant coach as part of the USA Water Polo Senior National Team staff, Head Coach Adam Krikorian announced today. Cahill was part of the USA Water Polo Mountain Zone where she coached in the Olympic Development Program while also serving on the Women’s Junior National Team staff. Previously part of the UCLA Women’s Water Polo staff from 2008-2017, Cahill helped guide the Bruins to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances including an NCAA Championship.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

See 3453 New Swim Jobs You Might Love

If you don’t like the career you’re in, you might want to work in the swimming community and be a part of our swimming family! Go here to see 3,453 Swim Jobs Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. If you don’t like the career you’re in, you...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Curry Named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Year, Scott & Walshe Share Women’s Honor

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (April 13, 2022) – The Southeastern Conference announced its annual men’s and women’s swimming & diving awards to cap the 2021-22 season. Brooks Curry of LSU was named as the Male Swimmer of the Year, and Matthew Sates of Georgia was chosen the Male Freshman Swimmer of the Year. Kurtis Mathews of Texas A&M was voted the Male Diver of the Year, while Mohamed Farouk of Alabama was tabbed as the Male Freshman Diver of the Year. Anthony Nesty of Florida was voted the Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year, and Jay Lerew of Texas A&M was tabbed the Men’s Diving Coach of the Year.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

NCAA Division I Schools To Start Paying Athletes for Academic Performance

University of Nebraska, University of Minnesota, and WVU all announced plans to start paying their athletes for academic performance next school year. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. University of Nebraska, University of Minnesota, and West Virginia University all recently announced that in the 2022-23 school year they will begin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

College Recruiting is About to Get a Lot Tougher

Upper-level Division I coaches are in the midst of being forced to reduce roster sizes in the NCAA. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Contributor Rick Paine is an expert on the college recruiting process. He is also the Director of Swimming at American College Connection (ACC). AAC is a Swimswam Partner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
swimswam.com

Taking 5 With Brennan Gravley: The Brothers Gravley In The Open Sea Part II

Part II of The Brothers Gravley In The Open Sea features a conversation with Brennan on his open water performances and training at the University of Florida. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Courtesy: Eney Jones. Last week at Open Water Nationals in Fort Myers, Florida, two brothers were second...
FORT MYERS, FL
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. enters transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After two seasons with Ohio State, freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. announced Tuesday he will be entering the transfer portal. "Since a kid, I've always dreamed of playing at The Ohio State University, and I will always be able to say God gave me what my heart desired," Johnson said on Twitter. "First, I would like to thank God for all of the opportunities he's allowed me to have and also my family and friends who have been there for me throughout this long journey! Second, I want to thank the entire coaching staff, strength coaches, trainers, alumni, and professors for contributing to me having a wonderful experience while attending The Ohio State University. With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal."
OHIO STATE
On3.com

4-star offensive lineman Miles McVay drops top 12 schools

East St. Louis (Ill.) four-star offensive lineman Miles McVay has announced his top 12 teams with a video on social media Wednesday. Those 12 teams are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and USC. McVay is the No. 161 overall recruit in the 2023...
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy