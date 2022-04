Decentraland is a decentralized 3D virtual platform that consists of 90,601 parcels of land. It is one of the first Metaverses available for the public to join, gathering the attention not only from tech enthusiasts but also gaining popularity in gaming and fashion communities. Last week, the biggest trade last week was worth $354,315.0 (149,500 $MANA at the time). The buyer purchased a bundle of 19 parcels, and it seems that he has plans to build a shopping mall there. The biggest question remains - what criteria should it pass as a good choice?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 20 DAYS AGO