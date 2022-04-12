ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox Valley Junior Woman's Club

The Voice
The Voice
 1 day ago

Events FundraiserFox Valley Habitat for HumanityFox Valley Junior Woman's ClubFundraiser. Trivia night to help Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity....

Daily Breeze

Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach celebrates 100th anniversary

The small beach town was in its teenage years — around 15 years old— when the Hermosa Beach Woman’s Club formed in 1921. Since its inception, the generosity of the Woman’s Club of Hermosa Beach’s members has helped myriad nonprofits and other organizations in its 100-year history.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane's historic Woman's Club asks community for support

SPOKANE, Wash. – March is Women’s History Month, and what better time is there to shine a spotlight on one of Spokane’s most storied and historic organizations, the Woman’s Club of Spokane!. Established in 1905, the Club began as a place women could gather to meet,...
SPOKANE, WA
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Naperville Woman’s Club Celebrates 125 Years Of Service

The Naperville Woman’s Club started with what you might call a novel idea. It sprang from a literary society for prominent Naperville women in the late 1800’s. “It was a literary club, because when it was founded in 1897, the Greater Federation of Woman’s Clubs, which we are a member of, that was part of what their platform was: getting women to educate themselves to be more involved in literature and history,” said Naperville Woman’s Club historian Melody Coleman.
NAPERVILLE, IL
Fox Valley, IL
Aurora, IL
Aurora, IL
Williamson Source

GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club Names Outstanding Members for 2021

Members of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club recently selected an Outstanding Member of the Year and an Outstanding Rookie of the Year for 2021. The purpose of these awards is to promote volunteerism and give annual recognition to outstanding GFWC of TN members. These names have been submitted to the GFWC of TN to be considered for the overall state awards which will be announced in April at their annual state convention. Judging criteria is based on GFWC activities (75%), other community activities (15%), and.
SPRING HILL, TN
The Voice

State representatives collect supplies for abused victims

State representative Barbara Hernandez, D-Aurora, is working with State representative Stephanie Kifowit and Mutual Ground, a non-profit organization that supports victims of domestic violence, sexual abuse, and those impacted by substance abuse disorders, to provide necessary cleaning products. “Assisting members of our community who are suffering is a priority for...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Aurora Noon Lions’ donations for Ukraine

Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will collect donations to aid the more than two million men, women, and children, who have fled the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Arvid Meyer, Noon Lions president, said donations for Ukrainian refugees will be accepted at the Club’s annual “Breakfast with...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity dinner April 26 in Oswego

Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 Rt. 25 in Oswego, will host an annual barbecue dinner to benefit Fox Valley Habitat for Humanity and a Kenya mission project. The drive-thru event is from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26. The public is invited. Proceeds will benefit the Lopez family home under construction at 656 Spruce Street in Aurora. A wall raising is tentatively set for May.
OSWEGO, IL
The Voice

ity of Light Church

An Easter egg hunt will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9, Hill Elementary School, 724 Pennsylvania Avenue in Aurora. City of Light Church, which meets at the school, will be the host. The public is invited. Admission and parking are free. Rain date is Sunday, April 10, at...
AURORA, IL
The Voice

Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove

EventsAir Classics Museum of AviationAir Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove. The Air Classics Museum of Aviation in Sugar Grove will open its doors for the season Saturday April 2. The Museum is one mile west of the Aurora Airport entrance at 44W546 W U.S. Route 30. The Museum will be open Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Admission...
SUGAR GROVE, IL
The Voice

Easter Egg Hunt at Unity in Batavia

Unity of Fox Valley in Batavia, 230 Webster Street, will hold an Egg Hunt Easter Sunday, at 11:15 a.m. in the Church parking lot. The fun family event requires registration by April 10 through marynowroozi@comcast.net. The event will follow 10 a.m. Service and Sunday School. —Mary Nowroozi.
BATAVIA, IL
The Voice

Women-only free distribution in Aurora April 14

Aurora Area Interfaith Food Pantry will distribute food and household products to women only on Thursday, April 14, from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Aurora Public Library Eola Branch, 555 S. Eola Road in Aurora. Women are invited. Admission and parking are free. Identification and registration are not required.
AURORA, IL
