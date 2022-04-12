Fox Valley Junior Woman's Club

Members of the GFWC Spring Station Woman’s Club recently selected an Outstanding Member of the Year and an Outstanding Rookie of the Year for 2021. The purpose of these awards is to promote volunteerism and give annual recognition to outstanding GFWC of TN members. These names have been submitted to the GFWC of TN to be considered for the overall state awards which will be announced in April at their annual state convention. Judging criteria is based on GFWC activities (75%), other community activities (15%), and.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 20 DAYS AGO