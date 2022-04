The Boston Bruins firmly are focused on the present, but the future is fast approaching. ESPN’s Kristen Shilton believes the Bruins’ championship window and the futures of their leading forwards together represent Boston’s “biggest decision on tap” for the summer. With two weeks remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, the Bruins have positioned themselves for a credible pursuit of the Stanley Cup Finals. The “perfection line” isn’t getting any younger, though, and talk of the team’s “championship window” might grow in volume.

