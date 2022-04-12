Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin’s arrest exposes Kathy Hochul’s vast ethics problem

Just days after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she was standing by her lying Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who has repeatedly memory-holed subpoenas and chats with various state and federal investigators probing his past campaign activities, Benjamin surrendered to arrest by the feds.

Oops.

The charges center on his run for city comptroller last year; the FBI arrested one of his top fundraisers, Harlem real estate mogul Gerald Migdol, in November, charging him with wire fraud in illegal funding of Benjamin’s campaign.

That would’ve been a good time to find a new No. 2, Gov, coming on top of revelations that Benjamin lied on disclosure forms to become LG, pretending he’d never been under investigation when he knew he was at the time.

Or when the Times Union reported that Benjamin played fast and loose with the state Senate’s per diem and travel reimbursement system as well as state campaign finance disclosure rules. After that broke, he reimbursed his campaign committee for use of its credit card on trips covered by the Senate.

Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (left) was arrested Tuesday for an alleged campaign finance scam tied to his days in the state Senate.KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Or maybe last month, when the feds subpoenaed the state Senate over grants Benjamin may have steered to Friends of Harlem Public Schools Inc., a charity that Migdol controlled.

It’s nearly impossible to get Benjamin off the June primary ballot unless he resigns, but his two challengers just got a big boost: former City Councilwoman Diana Reyna and lefty activist Ana Maria Archila.

This mess adds to Hochul’s own various woes on the ethics front: Many think she was far too generous with the Buffalo Bills’ out-of-state owners in a deal for the taxpayers to cover most costs for the team’s new stadium, and she’s been utterly Cuomoesque in her fundraising, hoovering up dark money from the real estate industry.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Sen. Brian Benjamin at the special announcement naming Benjamin as lieutenant governor.Debra L. Rothenberg/ZUMA Press Wire

Plus, she went along with a lame replacement for the state’s ethics panel that still leaves lawmakers choosing their own ethics police. (It’s no coincidence that Benjamin faces federal charges, like former Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver and Senate chief Dean Skelos before him.)

“I have the utmost confidence in the lieutenant governor,” Hochul told reporters just last week. If nothing else, she’s just proved her own judgment stinks.