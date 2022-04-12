ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin fans are psychopaths who don’t care about anyone, study shows

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 1 day ago

The average Bitcoin investor is a calculating psychopath with an inflated ego, according to scientists.

A team of experts recently surveyed more than 500 people to uncover the personality traits that are most common among crypto nuts.

They identified that many investors exhibit signs of the “dark tetrad”, a group of four unsavory traits made up of narcissism, Machiavellianism, psychopathy and sadism.

In plain English, that means dark tetrads have an inflated sense of self-importance and derive pleasure from the pain of others.

They also find it difficult to empathize with others and are sly and manipulative.

Scientists at Queensland University of Technology described their findings in research published in the journal Personality and Individual Differences earlier this month.

They asked 566 people to complete personality surveys as well as answers questions about their attitudes to crypto.

Of the participants, one in four reported that they owned crypto and two-thirds showed an interest in crypto investing.

All four dark tetrad traits correlated with an affinity for investing, each for their own reasons.

According to the researchers, dark tetrads are partly drawn to crypto because they are prepared to take risks.

Digital assets such as Bitcoin are infamously volatile and the feast-or-famine nature of investing is particularly enticing to some.

Study lead author Dr. Di Wang wrote in The Conversation : “Dark tetrad traits are ‘dark’ because of their ‘evil’ qualities: Extreme selfishness and taking advantage of others without empathy.”

“The dark tetrad are also often related to risk-taking behaviors.”

The link between the traits and an affinity for Bitcoin is also driven by the fact that the currency does not have a central authority, meaning it is separate from banks and governments.

Machiavellians – who are good at deception and take a calculated approach to achieving goals – like crypto “primarily because they distrust politicians and government agencies”, Dr. Wang said.

He added: “Many crypto supporters believe governments are corrupt, and crypto avoids government corruption.”

Narcissists, on the other hand, are drawn to the technology because they tend to focus on the positive side of life.

The researchers found that narcissists like crypto because of their great faith in the future and confidence that their own lives will improve.

Lastly, impulsive psychopaths and sadists like crypto because they are thrill-seekers who fear missing out on the rewards of investing.

“To them, perhaps both the pleasure from seeing another’s pain and the fear of missing out are related to selfishness,” Dr. Wang wrote.

If you’re a crypto fan yourself, don’t fear – investing doesn’t suddenly make you evil.

“We studied only a subset of people interested in crypto who do have these traits,” Dr. Wang said.

“If you happen to be a Bitcoin or other crypto holder, you may or may not exhibit them.”

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Research: Psychopaths and narcissists are among crypto’s biggest fans

Since the invention of Bitcoin in 2009 the global cryptocurrency market has grown from nothing to a value of around US$2 trillion. From a price of US$1 in 2011, Bitcoin rose to an all-time high of more than US$63,000 in April 2021, and now hovers around the US$42,000 mark. Large...
MARKETS
psychologytoday.com

You May Be Narcissistic if These 4 Traits Don’t Bother You

Narcissistic tendencies can be recognized and successfully addressed. A personality disorder is more ingrained and continues throughout life. Recognizing narcissistic warning signs is the first step to changing them. Increasing awareness of potential red flags in your relationships will improve your ability to maintain long-lasting, healthy connections. Narcissism is a...
MENTAL HEALTH
marriage.com

15 Things That Happen When an Empath Leaves a Narcissist

There are many people who you may be compatible with when you are on the dating scene. However, there will be other people that may be a bad match for you. For instance, you may wonder what happens when an empath leaves a narcissist. This article will answer this question for you. Keep reading to find out more information.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychopaths#Currency#Digital
SHAPE

Signs of Emotional Manipulation That Everyone Should Know

When someone is emotionally manipulated by a partner, family member, or friend, it may not immediately trigger a lightbulb "aha!" response — it may take some time before you begin to recognize the relationship as unhealthy or toxic. Emotional manipulation is sneaky (think: someone making you feel bad about a decision you made, so they can instead get you to do what they want) because it can show up in all kinds of behaviors that aren't overtly negative. The nuances of emotional manipulation make it difficult to pinpoint when someone is being manipulated or its impacts.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Know the Signs of Narcissism, Including Narcissistic Anger

There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MedicalXpress

'Dark empaths': How dangerous are psychopaths and narcissists with empathy?

People with "dark personality traits," such as psychopathy or narcissism, are more likely to be callous, disagreeable and antagonistic in their nature. Such traits exists on a continuum—we all have more or less of them, and this does not necessarily equate to being clinically diagnosed with a personality disorder.
MENTAL HEALTH
Jason Weiland

A social worker explains why people are so entitled

Entitled person is having none of it!Photo by Andrea Piacquadio. A young woman was traveling for work. She had been in long meetings for two days and was not looking forward to a long flight. She was exhausted. She had just arrived at the airport when she got a text from the airline that her flight would be delayed due to a mechanical problem.
Essence

This ‘Financial Activist’ Says Black Women Should Assert Their Fiscal Independence Even While In Relationships. Here’s Why

Dasha Kennedy’s divorce taught her to always put her personal financial health first even while in a life partnership and advises Black women to do the same. The first thing you notice about Dasha Kennedy’s Instagram page probably isn’t her robust following of more than 181k. Or even the beautiful images of her striking face. It’s the handle: @TheBrokeBlackGirl.
SOCIETY
Countrymom

Many narcissists hide behind addiction

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. A narcissist I know hid behind his addiction. I was a vulnerable single parent when I met the narcissist. He hid behind addiction and was like a silver-tongued snake pretending to help me when in fact, he was grooming me to be his next fix.
psychologytoday.com

What to Do in a Win-Lose Relationship with a Narcissist

Narcissists tend to look for relationships in which they can dominate and been seen as superior. This means that someone else (partner, employee, co-worker) must be in the one-down role. They tend to use domineering, vindictive, and intrusive behaviors to establish and maintain such relationships. People who are high in...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Phys.org

COVID has changed how we live, how we die, and how we grieve

Last week marked the second anniversary of the World Health Organization's declaration of a pandemic. In these two years, over 5,500 Australians have died from COVID, and approximately 300,000 Australians have lost their lives in total. Necessary public health protections have affected people's access to dying loved ones, limited their...
WORLD
psychologytoday.com

Do Not Validate Unexamined Emotions

Emotions are not "things." They are concepts that organize certain life experiences. Emotions tell us to reflect on our unique, historically-driven experiences that we may code as anger, fear, or hurt. You cannot validate an emotion without validating the personal experience that represents a given emotion. It is popular to...
MENTAL HEALTH
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy