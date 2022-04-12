ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucker Carlson brags he 'skipped the first three' COVID-19 shots

By Misty Severi
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a5R2t_0f6t1Jnr00

F ox News host Tucker Carlson claimed he has not received any COVID-19 shots after successfully dodging questions on his vaccination status for the past year.

The top-rated cable news personality told the lead pastor of San Diego's Awaken megachurch , Jurgen Matthesius, that he would not be getting any COVID-19 vaccinations after he was asked about the fourth dose.

“I skipped the first three. I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said .

Carlson added that he is not against vaccinations in general but could not understand or support the COVID-19 vaccine.

TUCKER CARLSON REPORTS SPYING ALLEGATIONS IN CONGRESS

“I look at these people, like, this just does not make sense at all," Carlson said. "And I have no idea what’s up here, but whatever you’re telling me, it’s just not true.”

Carlson, who was raised in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla, has been a major critic of President Joe Biden's administration and its crackdown on federal masks and vaccine mandates. Prior to his appearance in San Diego, Carlson dodged questions about his vaccination status and chastised those who asked. Last year, Carlson compared asking people about their vaccination status to asking if they had HIV.

Fox News changed its vaccination policy in December, requiring all employees at its headquarters in New York City to get vaccinated, instead of opting out with a weekly negative test result. At the time, Fox News said it was following the guidelines from the city, according to the New York Times. Fox News employees who work outside the Big Apple are still subject to protocols that include sharing their vaccination status or taking part in daily COVID-19 tests in order to work in the office, the Daily Beast reported .

Carlson often films his show in Washington, D.C., but also has a studio in Maine.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Last year, the network encouraged employees to disclose their vaccination status in a program called " Fox Clear Pass, " which allowed employees to work in the office without a mask if they were fully vaccinated.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Fox News for comment but did not receive a response.

Comments / 4

