OC office market propped up by small tenants

Roseanne Barr has sold her longtime California home for $3.1 million — $400,000 less than she was initially asking for, The Post has learned. Barr purchased the 4,500-square-foot El Segundo abode for $1.17 million in 2003. In the nearly 20 years she’s held onto the home, the property went up on the rental market twice. The Mediterranean-style manse, made up of four bedrooms and four bathrooms, has seen several modern updates — which feature a newly installed smart home system and an elevator. Amenities include a sauna and a game room with views of the coastline, the previous listing stated. Meanwhile, it appears Barr, 69,...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 26 DAYS AGO