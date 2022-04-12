ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

CMA Fest 2022: Artist lineup announced

By Alicia Patton
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jpcPn_0f6szt2L00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – CMA Fest returns to the heart of Music City. The County Music Association has announced the artist lineup for the biggest festival in country music.

After a two-year postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of artists will grace multiple stages across downtown Nashville from June 9 through 12.

Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame vote, plans rock album ‘in the future’

Expected to hit the stage nightly at the Nissan Stadium are country superstars such as Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Lady A, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, and more. Click here for a full list of performers .

Country Music Association Chief Executive Officer Sarah Trahern says she’s excited to reunite country music fans back into the heart of Music City.

“We’ve been waiting two years to host County Music fans from coast to coast and every corner of the world,” said Trahern, “Now we’re only two months out and the excitement is palpable! We can hardly wait to bring the Country community back together in June.”

Those in attendance can expect some stellar talent to keep them grooving from 10 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. each day at the Chevy Riverfront Stage. Fans then make their way to Dr. Pepper Amp Stage at Ascend Park from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. to hear some country artists take the mic.

Garth Brooks to open Nashville honky tonk

The Chevy Vibes Stage at Walk of Fame Park will keep the audience rockin’ with daily performances from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. A can’t miss lineup of performances will then take place at the Maui Jim Reverb Stage at Bridgestone Arena from 10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

All outdoor daytime performances at Chevy Riverfront, Dr. Pepper Amp Stage, Chevy Vibes Stage and Maui Jim Reverb Stage are free and open to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CI6Xy_0f6szt2L00
Courtesy of CMA

Tickets for the 49 th CMA Fest can be found at this link .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 1

Related
WATE

Plant found only on Cumberland Plateau taken off endangered list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A plant found only in a small area of the Cumberland Plateau has been taken off the federal endangered species list. Since the Cumberland sandwort, Minuartia cumberlandensis, was put on the list in 1988, Tennessee and Kentucky environmental officials – as well as federal agencies and conservation groups – have been working to protect the plant.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Parking Issues cause frustration at Augusta National during Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga- (WJBF) Parking spaces throughout National Hills started to fill up around 10:15 this morning forcing patrons to park in driveways nearby and pay double the price to leave their cars. WJBF spoke with patrons who say they had to drive more than an hour looking for parking. “I...
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

2022 CMT Music Awards: Luke Combs Scratched From Performance Lineup

Earlier this week, the CMT Music Awards announced the first round of performers for the show, which included Luke Combs. Now, he’s been taken off the performer list after testing positive for COVID-19. Country Now received a statement from a CMT Music awards spokesperson earlier today. Apparently, Combs was...
MUSIC
Parade

The 2022 CMT Music Awards Are Coming to CBS! Find Out Who's Nominated, Who's Hosting and More

While it may seem like there’s an endless supply of annual awards shows for country music, the CMT Music Awards are different—in more ways than one. For starters, it’s the only country music awards show voted on entirely by fans and the only one to focus exclusively on video performances and recordings in the realm of country music. And in 2022, the CMTs are changing things up by airing live from Nashville’s historic Municipal Auditorium, as well as various locations in and around Nashville—plus, it’ll also mark the ceremony’s inaugural broadcast on CBS.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Jason Aldean
Person
Luke Bryan
Person
Garth Brooks
CinemaBlend

American Idol Contestant Releases Statement After Abruptly Leaving The Competition

For every one American Idol champion that walks away with the crown each season, there are hundreds, if not thousands, of hopefuls who didn't make the cut throughout the auditions. But that wasn't the case for Kenedi Anderson, daughter of famed college football coach Justin Anderson, as she absolutely nailed her Audition round. In fact, she was the second contestant to sway the judges to give up one of the three Platinum Tickets that were added to the competition for Season 20. Unfortunately, Anderson is no longer involved with the show, as she made a sudden exit following her Top 24 performance in Hawaii, which aired on April 11. Her absence was touched on by host Ryan Seacrest, after which the singer herself took to social media to offer a personal statement.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson explains ‘necessary’ decision to leave talent show

American Idol contestant Kenedi Anderson has explained her decision to quit the series.Viewers of the long-running talent show were left confused by Anderson’s absence from the latest episode.Host Ryan Seacrest eventually addressed this after her pre-recorded performance of Christina Perri’s “Human” was shown, stating: “You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi’s performance just now. “Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons,” he said, adding: “We send her our well-wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
NASHVILLE, TN
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Kane Brown among top nominees for 2022 CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert have been nominated for two CMT Awards each, going head to head in the Video of the Year category. The show, the only fan-voted country music awards show, sees Carrie also nominated for Collaborative Video of the Year for her hit song 'If I Didn't Love You' with Jason Aldean, while Miranda is up for Female Video of the Year for 'If I Was A Cowboy.'
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Hall#Cma Music Festival#Country Music Association#Cma Fest 2022#Wkrn#County Music
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood Joins CMT Awards Lineup

Following her big win at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Carrie Underwood has been announced as a performer for the upcoming 2022 CMT Awards. According to a release from CMT, Carrie Underwood, Mickey Guyton, and Old Dominion have been added to the line-up of performers at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which will take place in one week. Others performing are Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, and Carly Pearce.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Soars with Performance of “Ghost Story” for CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards took place Monday night (April 11) live in downtown Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. One of the many moments that stood out in the evening was a stunning performance by country superstar Carrie Underwood. Underwood, who is resuming her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in May, shared a filmed video of her Las Vegas performance of “Ghost Story,” complete with acrobatics that wowed the crowd.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Carrie Underwood Won a 2022 Grammy Award, After All

Carrie Underwood's 2022 Grammy win was low-key, but every bit important as her previous lifetime wins. The country singer won a Grammy Award for her gospel album, My Savior. The early 2021 album took the Best Roots Gospel Album on Sunday during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. This gives her eight lifetime Grammys of her 16 nominations. She was also nominated in the Best Country Group/Duo Performance category for "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean. That award went to Brothers Osborne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Rolling Stone

2022 CMT Music Awards: How to Watch, Who’s Nominated, Who’s Performing

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like its country cousins the ACM Awards and CMA Awards, this has been a time of change for the CMT Music Awards. This year, the annual event will move to a new television network and a new location, and air in a completely different time of year. There will even be a new co-host to join one returning from the previous year. But if past CMT Music Awards are any indication, it’s...
MUSIC
WATE

Man shot at 25 times in alleged Memphis gang hit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is behind bars after a shooting on Park Avenue that left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. In June 2021, a man reported that he was driving westbound on Park Avenue in a Cadillac Escalade when two men pulled up beside him and began firing shots.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy