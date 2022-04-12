ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniëlle Cathari and Woolrich Unveil SS22 Collection "Made for Fun"

Cover picture for the articleDaniëlle Cathari and Woolrich have teamed up once again to present a Spring/Summer 2022 collection made for the woman who thrives in the outdoors. Arriving just as temperatures begin to rise, “Made for Fun” follows the duo’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection and marries Cathari’s signature subversive silhouettes with Woolrich’s...

Hypebae

Peachy Den Drops Y2K-Inspired Top of the Pops Collection

Cult-favorite U.K. label Peachy Den is traveling back in time to the early ’90s and 2000s with its latest launch, Top of the Pops. The new collection is inspired by the infectious performances of Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera on the iconic British music chart TV show of the same name.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Black Patent Leather And Infrared Shine On The Jordan 6 Rings

The Jordan 6 Rings itself is an amalgam of the best of the best of Air Jordan, so why not take the same approach with the colorways and materials? This upcoming release does exactly that as it pulls in the iconic patent leather, made famous by the Air Jordan 11, and attaches it with Infrared 23, the bold and daring hue that was spotlighted by the Air Jordan 6.
APPAREL
#Camping
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

3 Flirty Layered Haircuts For Women Over 50, According To A Hair Expert

As you age, it feels like the media gives so many rules and guidelines for hairstyles that you can and can’t do, what will and won’t age you. But at the end of the day, the best hairstyle is one that you feel good in and one that you can maintain. We’ve all made the mistake of choosing a hairstyle that we love on our favorite celebrity, but then we realize it takes hours of styling and lots of product to look the way we want. One great option for a versatile hairstyle you can have fun with is anything with lots of layers. It is also great for thinner or finer hair, which we often experience as we age. “Adding layers to build some weight to the hair would be the move for fine hair of different density, texture and condition.” Says Stacy Wells, owner of L’Esprit Academy. We asked beauty experts what layered styles they recommend you ask for the next time you visit the hair salon.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

Kim Kardashian Takes Ripped Jeans To A New Extreme

As with so many trends from the Y2K era over the past few years, shredded jeans have returned to the style spotlight in full force. The heavily-ripped, grated-down denim pieces of yesteryear, once favoured by the likes of Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Beyoncé, have been spotted on everyone from Bella Hadid to Katie Holmes. (They’ve also made an increasing return to the runways, too, appearing everywhere from the cult Berlin brand Ottolinger to Chanel.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

The Cutouts in Saweetie's Oscars Look Create the Illusion of a Dress

True to her brand, Saweetie walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet in an icy ensemble. Clad in a Mônot Off-the-Shoulder Cutout Crop Top ($1,095) and matching Column Maxi Skirt ($850) from the brand's spring/summer 2022 collection, the 28-year-old rapper was dressed to the nines. Her take on cutouts created the illusion of an off-the-shoulder evening gown, and it made for a memorable look. The "Best Friend" singer accessorized with drop-hoop earrings, a massive pendant ring, and strappy black heels that accentuated her white pedicure.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 Appears In A Lush “Pro Green”

Nike’s going heavy on the premium Air Max releases this Spring, but we’re not complaining one bit. Arriving at retailers now is this new Air Max 90 “Pro Green” featuring a mix of materials that aren’t quite common on the silhouette. The interior lining appears plusher than normal with a mesh-like, while the tongue is completely reconstructed with a canvas twill and a modified AIR MAX logo treatment in lettering.
SHOPPING
Hello Magazine

Duchess Kate is a vision in breathtaking bridal dress in The Bahamas

The Duchess of Cambridge pulled out all the stops for her last night in The Bahamas on Friday – and we think she saved her best royal tour outfit for last. Kate looked exquisite in a turquoise satin dress by couture wedding designer Phillipa Lepley that featured bow-detailing on the shoulders and an elegant, pleated skirt for her arrival alongside Prince William at a reception hosted by the Governor General at the Baha Mar Resort.
WORLD
sneakernews.com

Blue Tinted Cushions Support This Nike Vapormax Plus

There’s nothing quite like the good ol’ red, white, and blue, as it dresses everything from the US flag to the tri-color of Bomb Pops. It’s even appearing atop a Vapormax Plus, which is likely a part of Nike’s upcoming Fourth of July celebration. Though typically...
APPAREL
shefinds

4 Chic, Low-Maintenance Haircuts Every Woman Over 50 Should Try

Tailoring your haircut to your face shape and unique features is one of the best ways to ensure you’re getting a flattering cut every time, and especially as you grow older it can help to add some youth to your look by getting a particularly well-shaped style. With this, it’s often difficult to know which cuts will enhance your natural beauty and allow you to look great without requiring hours of styling each day to achieve the desired look. We spoke with hairstylist Jess Poynter who outlined her top four low-maintenance cuts to try as you age in order to look pulled together and chic with as little effort as possible, so take notes before your next hair appointment.
HAIR CARE
mycolumbuspower.com

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Yung Miami is certainly ready for spring! The Floridian rapper took to Instagram earlier today to show off her toned figure in a spring-like outfit that’s given us fashion envy and made us eager for the warm months ahead!
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

This Clean Nike Air Max 95 Features Multiple Colorful Swooshes

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t the focal point of this year’s Air Max Day, but it has helped build buzz around the fictional holiday via a handful of new, compelling colorways. Recently, Sergio Lozano’s iconic design emerged in a predominantly white ensemble complete with neon hits. Reminiscent of the model’s original colorway, neon green flair animates the lace loops, though in a much bolder fashion on the upcoming pair. Furthermore, miniature swoosh logos on the lateral heel indulge in a mix of neon and muted tones, as well as a stacked arrangement. Possibly part of a larger Nike Sportswear collection, the Air Max 95‘s non-standard makeover also drops underfoot, as visible Air units don disparate colors between forefoot and heel chambers. Surrounding foam material throughout the midsole deviate from the entire color palette to introduce a navy tone into the mix.
APPAREL
POPSUGAR

Halsey's Cutout Crystal Jumpsuit Comes With Seriously Flared Pants

Halsey made a statement at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. On March 22, the About Face creator pulled up to the award show in Los Angeles wearing a show-stopping Andres Sarda Swarovski-covered jumpsuit that commanded attention from every angle. The crystal top featured a black leather underwire and symmetrical cutouts, leaving Halsey's many tattoos on full display. Their outfit had hip cutouts and some seriously flared pants that put a fun spin on the traditional red carpet train. Styled by Law Roach, Halsey paired the outfit with metallic Stuart Weitzman platform heels, silver earrings, and metallic rings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” Releasing In June

Jordan Brand wrapped up a complete Summer 2022 release preview in the latest installment of SNKRS Live, and while nearly all of the goods were already known to us, there was one never-before-seen release that was revealed for the first time. That would be the women’s exclusive Air Jordan 8 Retro in adult sizes, the first such drop since December 2020.
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy 450 “Cinder”

Kanye West and the adidas Yeezy brand is doing all it can to steal that Air Max Day (or week) spotlight, and he’s doing so with a brand new colorway of the Yeezy 450. Officially dubbed the “Cinder” colorway, this dark grey hue floods the entirety of the Yeezy 450 silhouette, knit bootie and prehistoric molded sole alike. Fresh off the heels of the Yeezy 700 v3 “Mono Safflower” and the re-release of the Yeezy 700 “Waverunner” this Cinder 450 drop marks the third Yeezy drop in less than one week.
BEAUTY & FASHION

