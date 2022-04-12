ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookline, MA

Staff at these 2 Boston-area Starbucks are the first to unionize in Mass.

By Christopher Gavin
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

“This is a sign that we’re not going to take corporate greed. This is us standing up and fighting back."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poWHd_0f6syvuQ00
Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election in Buffalo, N.Y. in December. Joshua Bessex/AP

Workers at two Starbucks locations, one in Allston and another in Brookline, voted to unionize on Monday, becoming the first employees of the national coffee chain store to do so in Massachusetts.

Staffers backed organization efforts at a Commonwealth Avenue location in Allston and a Harvard Street store in Brookline, according to WBZ.

With the unanimous votes in hand, the unions, now affiliated with Workers United, will negotiate contracts with Starbucks and seek higher pay, higher staffing levels, and more influence in daily operations, GBH reports.

“This victory is all of ours collectively — not just our stores, but our community and every worker here and around the world,” Tyler Daguerre, a barista at the Brookline store, said before a crowd of about 50 people after the vote. “This is a sign that we’re not going to take corporate greed. This is us standing up and fighting back.”

The two stores are among 15 in Massachusetts — and some 200 across the country — that have recently moved to unionize. In total, these stores represent only a handful of the coffee giant’s 9,000 locations nationwide, according to GBH.

“We will become the best version of Starbucks by co-creating our future directly as partners,” a company spokesperson told WBZ. “And we will strengthen the Starbucks community by upholding each other’s dreams; upholding the standards and rituals of the company; celebrating partner individuality and voice; and upholding behaviors of mutual respect and dignity.”

Still, Starbucks has been accused of union-busting tactics, accusations the company has denied, GBH reports.

“From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we do not want a union between us as partners, and that conviction has not changed,” a spokesperson told GBH in an email. “However, we have also said that we respect the legal process.”

The local union votes come as workers at several other area coffee shops have organized in the past year.

Employees at four more Boston-area Starbucks locations are slated to hold unionization votes early next month.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

Workers at Starbucks store in Seattle vote to unionize

Starbucks baristas at a store in Seattle voted unanimously on Tuesday to unionize, per the National Labor Relations Board. Why it matters: The vote in the city where Starbucks originated is particularly significant as Howard Schultz prepares to return, as an interim CEO, to the company he helped make a global coffee giant, per the Seattle Times, which notes workers at over 100 stores are seeking to unionize.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Allston, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
Brookline, MA
Business
Boston, MA
Society
Brookline, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
San Antonio Current

A second San Antonio Starbucks store files to unionize

A second Alamo City Starbucks store has declared its intent to organize, becoming the coffee chain's third Texas location seeking union representation. The Starbucks Workers United union announced the move by workers at downtown San Antonio's 200 E. Houston St. store in a Tuesday tweet. In February, staff at the Loop 410 and Vance Jackson Road Starbucks became the first Texas store to join the organizing push sweeping outlets nationwide.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Thrillist

A Starbucks in Seattle Is the Seventh to Officially Unionize

Starbucks' workers have been making national headlines for months, as the number of corporate-owned stores announcing the intent to unionize has grown exponentially. According to More Perfect Union, more than 150 stores across the country have begun to organize. While dozens of shops have announced the intent to unionize, the...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unionization#Local Union#Coffee Shops#Wbz#Workers United#Gbh
bloomberglaw.com

Starbucks Retaliated Against Pro-Union Staff, NLRB Alleges (1)

Starbucks Corp. violated federal labor law by putting union supporters under surveillance and retaliating against them, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint filed on Tuesday. The coffee chain “has been interfering with, restraining, and coercing employees” that have sought to exercise their rights, the National Labor Relations Board’s...
LABOR ISSUES
Fox17

Grand Rapids Starbucks employees file to unionize

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At the Starbucks on Burton near Breton Village, workers say 90% of the staff there is in support of forming a union. So they put their money where their mouth is, filing with Workers United and sending this letter to corporate. For organizers and current...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Starbucks
97.5 WOKQ

NH, Boston TV Meteorologist Mish Michaels Dies at Age 53

Longtime Boston television meteorologist Mish Michaels, who got her television career started in New Hampshire, died this week at the age of 53. Michaels worked at WMUR in the early 90s before joining WHDH in 1992, and then moved to WBZ TV according to her Linkedin page. She had also started a line of clothing called Natural Cloud Cover, which was described as "organic clothing for the weather watcher in every kid."
BOSTON, MA
US News and World Report

Interim Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Labor Unions

(Reuters) - Starbucks' longtime former Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz will return temporarily after current CEO Kevin Johnson said on Wednesday that he will retire from the role on April 4th. The moves come as a unionization drive at the company's U.S. cafes heats up. A federal labor board has...
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston

Turkey invades Mass. house, second incident in recent days

"The turkey doesn't want to be there any more than you want it there." Upton police caught and released a wild turkey Saturday night after it flew through a third-floor glass window of a house and began roaming through the residence, according to a Facebook post by the department. Officer...
UPTON, MA
Boston

Mass. has 2 of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, according to Yelp

A Newport, R.I., restaurant also made the list. Two Massachusetts restaurants are dishing up the best plant-based food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp recently released a list of the top 100 vegan restaurants in the U.S. and Canada, and two Massachusetts eateries made the cut: Belmont Vegetarian in Worcester ranked No. 64, and Bayberry Cafe in Woburn ranked No. 68.
NEWPORT, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

WooSox get ready for home opener

WORCESTER, Mass. — It’s the home opener at Polar Park in Worcester. The WooSox are already five and one on the season and this afternoon they kick off their homes series in front of fans. Even though this is the second year at the park, there are still...
WORCESTER, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
45K+
Followers
16K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy