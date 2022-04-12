ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, FL

Police: Lake County teen handed teacher school shooting threat

WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGROVELAND, Fla. — A Lake County teenager has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot his classmates. According to Groveland police, officers were called to Gray Middle School on April 11 on...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 5

Stacie R
1d ago

But this student will be the only one punished and the kids that have bullied him over and over and over again to make him this angry to want to kill someone will walk away and continue to destroy other kids lives. Because the schools don't uphold their bullying policies or punishments. #truth

Reply(1)
12
Mike Mccarthy
1d ago

the note was a cry for help ,,, not handled correctly but at least he got a adult involved before making a huge mistake !Now it's the schools administration's duty to go after the Real problem !

Reply
5
250R ATC GUY
1d ago

Bullying is something everyone has dealt with in life in one way or another. I'm in no way trying to justify it, but it will always be there. I think the bigger problem is this reacting to the extreme when being bullied is a fairly new reaction. The younger generations can't seem to deal with any type of conflict without flying off the handle,, because they have absolutely no conflict or social skills because their whole dam live is spent on social media, video games, movies, and virtual reality .

Reply
3
IN THIS ARTICLE
