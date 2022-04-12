ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police: Olympian's mother unintended victim of drug dispute

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFILE - Yarimar Mercado Martinez, of Puerto Rico, competes during the women's 50-meter Rifle 3 Positions qualification, at the Olympic Shooting Center, during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. Mercado Martinez's mother, Mabel Martinez, 56, was killed by a stray bullet in her Connecticut home...

www.ksl.com

