California State

Four-day workweek could become law for thousands of companies and workers under state bill – would you benefit?

By James Duffy
 1 day ago
CALIFORNIA lawmakers are considering a bill that would create a four-day workweek for companies with 500 or more employees.

The bill would keep the typical workday at eight hours, but mandates that employees must earn overtime when working more than four full days.

Five-day, 40-hour workweeks would not be outlawed, but employees would earn time-and-a-half pay for any hours worked past 32.

In addition, the bill would prohibit employers from reducing employees' standard weekly salary despite the reduction in hours.

If the bill becomes a law, it would effectively force employers to raise wages to comply.

More than 2,500 businesses would be impacted, based on employment data from the California Employment Development Department.

While that accounts for just 0.2% of California businesses, they employ more than 3.5million workers - upwards of 20% of the state's workforce.

Workforces with unions and/or collective bargaining agreements would be exempt from this bill.

What's the status of the proposal?

The bill, known as AB 2932, was initially proposed in late February and lawmakers have been tweaking and amending it for weeks.

It's currently being considered by the Committee on Labor and Employment.

The California Chamber of Commerce has strongly opposed the legislation.

The CalChamber placed AB 2932 on its "Job Killer" list - a tracker of proposed bills the Chamber believes would be detrimental to job creation.

According to the Chamber, the bill would increase labor costs for companies by 10%.

The Chamber also raised concerns about "requirements that are impossible to comply with" in the bill that could expose employers to litigation.

Proponents argue a four-day workweek would increase worker productivity and allow employees to have richer personal lives.

A pilot four-day workweek program in Iceland seemingly backs up this perception.

The country reduced the workweek from 40 to 35 hours for roughly 1% of workers for five years.

Analyses of the pilot found no reduction in productivity, while many participants reported less stress and more positivity at work.

"The fact of the matter is many other companies are already doing this, and other countries too, so I think this is the direction we’re going,” CA assemblymember and bill co-sponsor Evan Low told the LA Times.

California lawmakers have yet to hold any votes on the bill and have until August 31 to move it to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk for final approval.

If you're looking for work, we put together a list of ways you can find a job.

And

from a recruiter and career coach on how you can find a new job or get a pay raise.

