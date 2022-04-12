UK Johnson's COVID fine relates to his birthday party, Downing Street says

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - The fine to be issued to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules related to a birthday party for him in June 2020, his office said on Tuesday.

“The Met Police have now explained that the FPN (fixed penalty notice) issued to the PM will be in relation to the following incident: On 19th June 2020 at the Cabinet Room 10 Downing Street between 1400 and 1500 you participated in a gathering of two or more people indoors in the Cabinet Room at 10 Downing Street.” Johnson’s spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by Paul Sandle Editing by William Schomberg)