One of the more anticipated horror movies on the horizon is Renfield, as it sees beloved actor Nicolas Cage taking on the mantle for the horror-comedy, with PEOPLE revealing first-look photos from the set of the project, which includes our first look at Cage's take on Dracula. With the upcoming project offering a more comedic take on the concept of the blood-sucking vampire's henchman, Cage's look as Dracula appears to lean at least somewhat into the realm of campy, with the overall aesthetic of the film yet to be revealed. Check out the tweet below for our first look at Cage as Dracula and head to PEOPLE to see more photos. Renfield is expected to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.

