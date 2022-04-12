ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arteta made FIVE mistakes against Brighton and Arsenal boss must own up and learn from them after blow in top four race

By David Seager
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

ANYONE who knows me or reads my articles will know that I am an admirer of Mikel Arteta but even the best coaches get tactics and decisions wrong.

On a lucky day the odd poor call may not cost your team, or you may have time in a match to readjust or even reverse a decision within the 90 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VRNrS_0f6syH2i00
Mikel Arteta made five mistakes which cost Arsenal against Brighton Credit: Reuters

Saturday was not such a lucky day for the Arsenal boss and in my humble opinion he made multiple poor decisions - in selection, tactics, man-management and even in-game with the substitutions.

One has to admire such self-belief in such a young manager and we must hope that he will begin to show he can admit errors in judgement and learn from his mistakes.

On Saturday Arteta needed his team to bounce back from a Selhurst Park horror show but here are five mistakes he made that resulted in Brighton winning.

Not backing Nuno Tavares

Tavares was Arteta’s own signing and began his Arsenal career well,

initially keeping Kieran Tierney out of the team on his return from injury.

However, having hardLy been called upon, the young Portuguese talent has twice been withdrawn by Arteta after poor displays against Nottingham Forest and last week versus Palace.

If Tavares has a future at the club, man-management surely meant an arm around the shoulder in the week and backing him on Saturday.

Not the cold shoulder and replacing him with a slow central midfielder.

In my view, the only justifiable reason not to play Tavares was if Arteta had switched to a back three.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vw6Y2_0f6syH2i00
Nuno Tavares was dropped against Brighton after being subbed at half-time against Crystal Palace Credit: Getty

Playing Granit Xhaka at left-back

Obviously, we know the Swiss skipper can do a job at left-back but

moving him there on Saturday not only will have been a kick in teeth for Tavares but severely weakened the midfield, already deprived of the injured Thomas Partey.

Sambi Lokonga is an able deputy with the experience of either Xhaka or Partey alongside him, but to ask the youngster to play there on his own with so little football of late, was preposterous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkIyU_0f6syH2i00
Granit Xhaka playing at left back weakened the midfield Credit: Getty

Playing two 8s

The knock-on effect of moving Xhaka to left-back and playing Lokonga might have been mitigated had Arteta reverted to 4-2-3-1 for solidity and played the experienced and ever-reliable Mohammed Elneny alongside the Belgian.

Instead, he asked Emile Smith-Rowe to play infield as a left-hand side eight, or so it appeared.

This may be a role suited to the young England star but why experiment on the back of a 3-0 defeat in a must-win game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z0YD8_0f6syH2i00
Emile Smith Rowe playing centrally did not work out against the Seagulls Credit: Reuters

Too stubborn to change what was not working

With Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard not supporting Lokonga sufficiently the youngster was overrun by a three-man Brighton midfield, including the fabulous Yves Bissouma and an inspired Enock Mwepu.

Arteta had the tools to change his system to combat the visitors'

dominance but he failed to do so.

The Spaniard could have brought Rob Holding on to match systems with Graham Potter’s tactically astute selection, allowing Xhaka back into the midfield, or brought on Elneny.

But instead he made poor late attacking changes, chasing a match which he could have retrieved long before his late desperation dice rolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fPGeJ_0f6syH2i00
Sambi Lokonga was overrun by Brighton's midfield Credit: Getty

Alexandre Lacazette Loyalty

We all like the Frenchman, we really do.

He has laboured like a trooper on his own, linking play, inspiring his younger colleagues and assisting goals but the simple truth is that his legs have gone - as has his confidence in front of goal with them.

Arsenal need a striker to be scoring and Lacazette simply isn’t, so Arteta needed to make a call - to either support his captain by changing the system to give him a partner, or try Eddie Nketiah or Gabriel Martinelli through the middle.

For most fans, myself included, to see both Smith Rowe and more so Martinelli withdrawn on Saturday whilst Lacazette stayed on the pitch was bordering on inexcusable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ucben_0f6syH2i00
Alexandre Lacazette has one goal in his last 11 league games Credit: Reuters

Follow Dave on Twitter HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United training UNDERCOVER as the Portuguese forward desperately tries to stay out of the spotlight after phone smashing shame

Cristiano Ronaldo did his best to avoid the cameras as he skulked in the back of a car when leaving Manchester United training on Tuesday. The Portuguese star, at the centre of a phone-smashing storm, seemingly hoped to stay out of the spotlight with a surreptitious exit in the back of a dark Porsche from the club's Carrington training ground in the afternoon.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United to Complement Cristiano Ronaldo With Summer Transfer Priority

Manchester United see a striker to play along with Cristiano Ronaldo as a key target for themselves in the summer transfer window, claims a journalist. While Ronaldo's future isn't completely sorted yet, Erik ten Hag's arrival can bring about certain changes in the squad and the playing style. This can have a bearing on the future of Ronaldo in the summer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Rob Holding
Person
Enock Mwepu
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Alexandre Lacazette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Brighton#Young England#Portuguese#Nottingham Forest#Palace
The Independent

Is Atletico Madrid vs Man City on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid host Manchester City tomorrow night as he looks to overturn a first-leg deficit and reach the Champions League semi-finals.Pep Guardiola’s side played out a gripping 2-2 draw against Premier League title rivals Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.LIVE: Follow updates from Atletico Madrid vs Man CityKevin De Bruyne’s goal in Manchester last Tuesday gives the English Champions a 1-0 aggregate lead to take into the Metropolitano Stadium tomorrow night.Awaiting the winner of the quarter-final tie is either Chelsea or Real Madrid, who play out their second leg in Madrid tonightHere is everything you need...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: United reach 'verbal agreement' with Ten Hag

Manchester United have reached a "verbal agreement in principle" with Ajax boss Erik ten Hag to become their next manager. The Dutchman is expected to join on a four-year deal, but an announcement will not be made before Ajax face PSV Eindhoven in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday. (Athletic - subscription required), external.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Daily Mail

IAN LADYMAN: Erik ten Hag is a HUGE gamble for Man United... it's a giant step up from Ajax but he must be allowed to tackle a toxic dressing room, lift the malaise at Old Trafford and reshape from the ground up

If Sunday’s whirlwind Premier League collision between Liverpool and Manchester City did not tell us which of the two will win the title, it did confirm just how far they are ahead of the rest. This is the environment Erik ten Hag will walk into when, as expected, he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Latest: Manchester United Work on 'Finer Details' of Erik Ten Hag’s Contract

Manchester United remains confident in securing the services of Ajax manager Erik ten Hag in two-weeks time despite an impressive offer from German club RB Leipzig. Sources in England are thought to be confident about the works progressing behind the scenes, as the English giants have a good relationship with his the Dutch manager's current employer.
PREMIER LEAGUE
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: Man City, Liverpool hold on to reach semis

The UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after Premier League title combatants Manchester City and Liverpool each finished off their quarterfinal tie on Wednesday. It’ll be an all-English-versus-Spanish final four, with Man City set to face 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, and Liverpool to take on Villarreal, the unexpected, long-shot semifinalists of 2021-22.
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
387K+
Followers
18K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy