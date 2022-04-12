ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
English professor defends Indiana university's SEGREGATED classes and slams white students who oppose it, telling them it's not about their hurt feelings

By Janon Fisher For Dailymail.Com
 1 day ago

A white professor at Anderson University, a Christian college in Indiana, defended the school's decision to racially segregate its diversity and inclusion discussion sessions, claiming opposition to the move was just about 'white people's feelings.'

English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield took to TikTok to explain that opposition to dividing the races is hypocritical: White people create their own default 'white spaces' but then become upset when black, indigenous and people of color have their own groups.

The school's Racial Equity Taskforce, which was set up 'to explore ways for [the school] to apply our values to areas of identity, race, and social inclusion,' recently decided to hold racially divided 'listening groups' to increase candor in talks about race and equality.

The sessions, scheduled for today and April 19, are separated into 'White Students' and 'Students of Color.'

When white people get upset about affinity groups existing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNUGV_0f6syBkM00
English professor Elizabeth Boltz Ranfield said that white people are guilty of 'default' segregation, so these sessions are justified.

The measure seems to go against many Christian tenets of equality as well as the philosophy of Martin Luther King Jr., called segregation 'rationally inexplicable and morally unjustifiable' in a 1965 speech.

But Ranfield said on her April 9th social media post that white people are guilty of 'default' segregation, so these sessions are justified.

'White people do this thing where we create spaces and are a part of spaces that are white only not by statute, but by default - so circumstances allow a space to continue to be white only even though there's no rule that says white only.'

She said that whites try to rationalize the segregation by making excuses like, 'this is just a white (geographical) area.'

Anderson University's segregation of the discussion sessions is a corrective measure, Rainfield argues.

She said that people of color are forced to accept these spaces, though they are not explicitly excluded. However, Ranfield, who is white, said that when white people see people of color do the same they get upset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SMuaK_0f6syBkM00

'If people of color begin to organize and create spaces that are for them, white people, we get all, 'Well, isn't that segregation,' she said, speaking for the entire race of white people.

She said that whites become offended when they're kept out.

'"Aren't you trying to divide us?",' she says, mimicking a generic white person. "'Why aren't I allowed to go there.'

'Then you end up with these protests over segregation that are really about white people's feelings of getting, one, excluded from a space and, two, worrying that people are going to say mean things about them in that space and they're not going to get to defend themselves.'

Ranfield, who said that she was in a Christian youth ministry cult when she was in high school, explained "the reason why we shouldn't be in those spaces in the first place because we turn it into our feelings of defensiveness.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B2a0R_0f6syBkM00

Anderson University's racial taskforce conducted a student survey on racial inclusion, and determined that holding different sessions for white students and students of color so that everyone could speak freely.

'After compiling the responses, the task force decided to welcome students into respective listening groups based on race and ethnicity,' university President John Pistole, who is white, wrote defending the decision. 'This evidence-based method was selected for listening groups based on research models that demonstrate it as being highly effective for receiving candid feedback.'

Not all students of color agree with the move.

Maya Turner, who plays for the college's women's basketball team, said she was 'embarrassed' by the university's decision.

'So Anderson University is holding racially segregated listening sessions and meetings now???' Turner posted on Twitter. 'As a student that attends Anderson University this is extremely embarrassing and upsetting. It’s 2022 I can’t believe this kind of stuff still goes on.'

hey, everybody I knew in HS, sorry i probably tried to convert you #teenmania #teenmaniaministries #cult #exvangelical

Comments / 103

Ernest Edney
1d ago

Fire that George Wallace look a like she should never be allowed to work in any university or colleges due to her hateful behavior.

Reply(2)
63
McArthur
1d ago

I feel like all the people that fought against segregation are rolling in their graves...... they say history repeats itself...!

Reply
44
William Brinkman
1d ago

interaction between all diversity is what College should be about. For some it is the first time away from home. Young people need to hear from all . Male and female.

Reply
18
Related
NBC News

California college professor sues students after midterm and final exams are posted online

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online. David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.
ORANGE, CA
Upworthy

Teacher came out as gay to her students and it inspired them to stop using homophobic slurs

A former teacher explained how coming out to her students changed the culture at her school when her students started to make a conscious effort not to use homophobic slurs. BJ Colangelo was teaching theater education with an emphasis on social-emotional learning in the state of Ohio at the time. She is now a journalist and has been writing about film and TV for more than 12 years. Colangelo recalled her time in school and how her coming out as gay changed the students' views toward the LGBTQ+ community. "My students apologized for their usage in the past, and they all promised to try and be better about the language they used," she told Upworthy. "There were even moments where a student would come visit me during my lunch hour to apologize to me for calling a student the f-slur in a different class, just in case word got back to me. It genuinely changed the culture of the school, because the kids would catch themselves about to spew hatred, pause, and by the time they came up with a new reason to roast their classmate, the moment had passed and they just moved on."
FLORIDA STATE
State
Indiana State
Nashville News Hub

“This is racism and deserves to be treated as such,” Mother claims that White students held a ‘slave auction’ at her Black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the N-word

The angry mother claims that white students held a mock slave auction at her black son’s school and pretended to sell him for $350 while singing the n-word. “This is not diversity and inclusion. This is not equity. This is racism and deserves to be treated as such.” the mom said. Now, a coalition of local groups wants the school district to raise the penalties for school employees who engage in racist behaviors, including making it a fireable offense. The school district released a statement and said that faculty members were looking into the incident.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Black Texas woman wins $90,000 settlement from former high school teacher after claiming she was harassed over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance when she branded it racist

A black Texas woman won a $90,000 settlement from her former high school teacher after she claimed educators harassed her over her refusal to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance because she branded it as racist. Mari Leigh Oliver, 22, claimed she was bullied after making her stand and sued...
SOCIETY
Colleges
Education
Twitter
Lawrence Post

Students are calling for a psychology professor to be fired after he was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business

Psychology professor was caught on video making racist and xenophobic comments against employees at a local business. Now, some students are calling for him to be fired. The president of the college and the dean of the faculty released a statement and said that the video shows a faculty member making offensive and racist comments at a local business. The college professor reportedly apologized to the employees involved and said he was committed to improve his actions and to educate himself further regarding the profound negative impact of discrimination.
COLLEGES
The Atlantic

What Black Women Hear When They're Called “Auntie”

This is a free edition of Unsettled Territory, a newsletter about culture, law, history, and finding meaning in the mundane. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. In the spring of 2017, I...
SOCIETY
Radar Online.com

Caitlyn Jenner Faces Backlash For Calling Transgender Athlete Lia Thomas 'Not The Rightful Winner' In Swimming Championship

Former Olympic gold medal winner Caitlyn Jenner is speaking out against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas winning the women's NCAA Swimming Championship. The former California gubernatorial nominee said the 22-year-old swimmer was "not the rightful winner," naming second place winner Emma Weyant as the true victor of the final race. Article...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Upworthy

Teacher maliciously complies with 'Don't Say Gay' bill, to use they/them pronouns for all kids

One teacher has vowed not to use any form of gendered language in classrooms, sending those who championed Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill into a tizzy. While the people who wrote the bill prohibited the use of sexual orientation or gendered language in the classroom, it seems they didn't consider that also includes any reference to straight, cisgender people, reported God.DailyDot. It's no secret that Republican politicians have been complaining about the use of inclusive language in classrooms, and advocates accused the bill of targeting the LGBTQ community. A teacher has now shared a guide that maliciously complies with the law and it's already upsetting the people who celebrated the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Shreveport Magazine

Mom says high school guidance counselor failed to intervene and allowed her transgender daughter to be bullied by classmates and physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member; lawsuit

Mother claims the high school officials and educators failed to properly intervene when her 15-year-old transgender daughter was bullied by classmates on social media and got physically assaulted by a classmate’s family member. The mother claims that her 15-year-old transgender child notified a teacher and a guidance counselor at the school of the bullying. However, the high school staff never told the victim’s mom. “My client has a god-given right to attend public school free of discrimination and bullying on account of gender identity, and the Department of Education needs to do better,” the mother’s lawyer said.
SOCIETY
