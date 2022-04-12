ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch live: NYPD officials hold press briefing following subway shooting

By The Hill staff
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
Officials in New York City were set to hold a briefing on Tuesday following a shooting on the subway that left multiple people wounded.

The officials were slated to speak at around 11:35 a.m. ET.

Watch live in the video above.

