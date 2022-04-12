ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

WEEKS 31 AND 32 OF OPERATION HAMMER STRIKE: INVESTIGATORS CONTINUE TO ERADICATE ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS AND MAKE ARRESTS

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 1 day ago

54 people were arrested, and 53 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide were shut down, including eight in Twentynine Palms, during the thirty-first and thirty-second weeks of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 53 search warrants at...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 2

Related
Bakersfield Now

2 arrested in illegal dispensary search, marijuana worth $30K seized

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two men were arrested last week in Ridgecrest on multiple narcotics charges after a search warrant was executed at an illegal marijuana dispensary, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. On Tuesday, March 15, deputies served a search warrant at the dispensary in Ridgecrest. The...
RIDGECREST, CA
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lucerne Valley, CA
State
Nevada State
City
Chino Hills, CA
City
Madera, CA
City
Covina, CA
City
Newberry Springs, CA
City
San Bernardino, CA
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Pomona, CA
San Bernardino, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Phelan, CA
Twentynine Palms, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Barstow, CA
City
Claremont, CA
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
City
Alhambra, CA
City
Rialto, CA
City
Hemet, CA
City
Victorville, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
City
Banning, CA
City
Fresno, CA
City
Kirkwood, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Plants#Psilocybin Mushrooms
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Family Of Missing Los Angeles Television Producer Believes He Was Kidnapped

Timothy KizitoThe Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit. Timothy Kizito is the Ugandan-born proprietor of Bantu Productions, a film production company based in the United States. Timothy was the " brain behind the production of a TV series, The Ebonies ‘Bibawo’," reports Exposed Uganda. The 56-year-old Los Angeles resident moved to LA over ten years ago and was known for working with the Ugandan drama group "The Ebonies"
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Mexican Restaurants In Los Angeles, CA

‘The city of Angels’, best known for outstanding view of beaches, surrounding mountains, sunny days and Hollywood lifestyle. L.A is the largest city in California placed next to Pacific Ocean and it extends through gorgeous Santa Monica mountains all the way thru San Fernando Valley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy