WEEKS 31 AND 32 OF OPERATION HAMMER STRIKE: INVESTIGATORS CONTINUE TO ERADICATE ILLEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS AND MAKE ARRESTS
54 people were arrested, and 53 illegal marijuana grow operations countywide were shut down, including eight in Twentynine Palms, during the thirty-first and thirty-second weeks of illegal marijuana grow raids. According to Sheriff’s reports, deputies and investigators from the San Bernardino County Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served 53 search warrants at...z1077fm.com
Comments / 2