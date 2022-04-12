Kendall and Kylie Jenner Struggle With Meaning of 'Frugal' in Viral Clip

Kylie Jenner is the latest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to have welcomed a new life into the world. On February 2, Jenner and longtime partner Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a baby boy whose name was revealed to be Wolf Webster. Fans have since been eager to see snapshots of the little one, but Jenner and Scott have been taking their time when it comes to sharing photos. Some may be happy to hear, though, that the reality TV star has dropped a few sweet images that celebrate her new child… Oh, and she also just happened to mention that the baby’s name is no longer Wolf.

