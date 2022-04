Calendar-year taxpayers are faced with the reality that research and experimental, or R&E, expenditures, are no longer deductible but must be capitalized and amortized under IRC Section 174 as amended by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA). While everyone knew this change was coming for tax years after 2021, many held out hope that the mandatory capitalization would be repealed or at least postponed. In the fall of 2021, the House passed the Build Back Better Act, which sought to delay the mandatory capitalization of R&E expenditures for another four years. But the bill has not received enough support in the Senate and has stalled.

