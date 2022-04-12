Northeast Middle School stabbing: One with life-threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department are responding to a call of a stabbing at Northeast Middle School that sent one person to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.
Traffic crews have shut down the area around the school. KCPD says there is no ongoing threat at this time.
According to the police, a suspect has been detained.
The victim and suspect are identified as 7th or 8th-grade boys. It is believed that a fight or altercation led to the stabbing.
Northeast Middle School is working to let parents know where they can pick up students as they are dismissed.
FOX4 has a crew on the scene to update this story when more details become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 1