Northeast Middle School stabbing: One with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department are responding to a call of a stabbing at Northeast Middle School that sent one person to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

Traffic crews have shut down the area around the school. KCPD says there is no ongoing threat at this time.

According to the police, a suspect has been detained.

The victim and suspect are identified as 7th or 8th-grade boys. It is believed that a fight or altercation led to the stabbing.

Northeast Middle School is working to let parents know where they can pick up students as they are dismissed.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene to update this story when more details become available.

