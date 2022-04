Paramount and the BBC's new series The Gold has confirmed an impressive slate of actors, according to an exclusive report by Deadline. The series is inspired by the true story of the infamous 1983 Brink’s-Mat robbery and the years-long domino effect that stemmed from it. The crime took place at the Heathrow International Trading Estate in the United Kingdom, where millions of gold bullion, diamonds, and cash were stolen, much of which was never recovered. Not only was the crime remarkable for its scale, but it also provoked a series of repercussions, like controversy and murder, that lasted for way longer than anyone could have anticipated. Out of the six armed men that took part in the robbery, only two ended up being convicted.

TV SERIES ・ 13 HOURS AGO