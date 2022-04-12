Daily Jail Count

Former Wayne County puppy mill operator Daniel Gingerich will serve 30 days in jail for animal neglect. The sentence, handed down Monday, is tied to a plea deal that Gingerich, 26, agreed to with prosecutors a full week before his scheduled arraignment which was planned for March 29. Gingerich, who now lives in Hillsboro, Ohio, […] The post Puppy mill operator faces 30 days in jail and two years of probation appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.

WAYNE COUNTY, OH ・ 22 DAYS AGO