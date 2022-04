The word "huge" and its synonyms gets thrown around liberally when talking about gaming leaks, rumors, and related topics, but Apex Legends appears to have really and truly suffered its biggest leak ever this week. A treasure trove of information has been spilled online with players able to look into the game's future to see plans for new Legends, maps, weapons, skins, and more. Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment has yet to comment on the matter, but given the size of the leak, some sort of statement seems inevitable even if it comes from individual devs on social media.

