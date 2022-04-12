ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

New luxury condos coming to downtown Henderson

By Jill Lyman, Jamee French
14news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews hope to start renovations next week on the Imperial Building in Downtown Henderson. A group of Henderson natives called the Imperial Group are the people behind the new addition. Group member, Melinda Luntsford, says the entire building at the corner of Water and 3rd...

www.14news.com

Comments / 2

