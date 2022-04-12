New luxury condos coming to downtown Henderson

You’ll be awed by the spaciousness of this second-floor condo in the luxury residential resort community of Ormond Heritage, overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. This unit in the north building has 2,440 square feet of living space, including sunlit living and dining areas — both with balconies and views. The large primary suite, plus the two additional bedrooms, have en-suite baths and walk-in closets. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. There is beautiful porcelain tile throughout living areas and an oversized utility room with extra storage and a washer and dryer. Sitting on a luscious six-acre site, this extraordinary condominium community was designed to resemble the historic Ormond Hotel. It has unmatched amenities, many updates, a large lobby with a manager and mailroom, and owners get one underground assigned parking space plus a second unassigned space.

ORMOND BEACH, FL ・ 25 DAYS AGO