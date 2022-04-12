ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Ferrari's hopes run high after previous false starts

By Alan Baldwin
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Af00t_0f6svK9k00

LONDON, April 12 (Reuters) - Ferrari fans know all about false dawns and dashed hopes but the first three races of the Formula One season have brought the good times back to Maranello and sent expectations soaring.

Charles Leclerc, seeking to become the Italian team's first world champion since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, has taken 71 of 78 points available from the opening races in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia.

The Monegasque's closest rival, Britain's George Russell with Mercedes, is 34 points adrift while Red Bull's reigning world champion Max Verstappen is 46 behind after two retirements.

"Obviously we only had the third race, so it's difficult to think about the championship, but to be honest, we've got a very strong car, a very reliable car too," Leclerc told reporters in Melbourne at the weekend.

"I hope it continues like this and if it does, then we probably have chances for the championship -- which obviously makes me smile after the last two years that have been difficult for the team and for myself."

Ferrari, who dominated with seven times champion Michael Schumacher in the early years of the century, failed to win a race in 2020 when they slumped to a 40-year low of sixth overall.

Last year they clawed their way back to third place while Mercedes celebrated a record eighth successive constructors' crown.

This season, with a rules overhaul, the sport's oldest and most glamorous team have come out stronger than in any year since 2017, when Sebastian Vettel also won two of the first three races and finished second in the other.

Vettel, a four times champion with Red Bull from 2010-13, also won two of the opening three in 2018 but failed to maintain the momentum as Ferrari's challenge fizzled out.

Two times world champion Fernando Alonso also put up a good fight in 2010 and 2012, when the Spaniard was main man at Ferrari and Vettel's biggest rival.

This time Leclerc has the car to show off his talents, the points gap is ominous and Ferrari's rivals are sweating to match them on speed and reliability even if there are still 20 races remaining.

In Melbourne, he won from pole and led every lap with a bonus point for fastest lap, his third in three races, for a first career ‘Grand Slam’.

"We knew we had a competitive car but certainly I was not expecting such a good start to the season," said team boss Mattia Binotto.

"But I still believe that the difference between us and the others can be very little... and it will be a great fight in the next races."

Imola, one of two home Italian races for Ferrari this year, is next up and Ferrari can expect strong support from their success-starved fans as they seek to build momentum.

"I don't know if it will be unstoppable, and each single race will be different, but it's great to be in Imola now with such a good start to the season after a win," said Binotto.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Toto Wolff questions new race boss as Lewis Hamilton defies jewellery ban

Toto Wolff has questioned new Formula One race boss Niels Wittich’s jewellery ban by asking: “Is that a battle he needs to have?”Lewis Hamilton defied the FIA’s clampdown as he competed with piercings in both ears and a nose stud at the Australian Grand Prix – and said afterwards that he has no plans to remove them in future outings.Wittich was hired by the FIA following Michael Masi’s dismissal for breaking the rules at last season’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – an event which denied Hamilton a record eighth championship.“How he has run the first few races has been respectful,...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Slams His €5000 Scooter Fine A “Joke”

Sebastian Vettel had been charged a fine of €5000 for taking a ride back to the pits on a scooter after Friday’s practice session. His AMR22 F1 car suffered a loss of power which forced him to pull up by the side of the track at turn 10. The session had another 15 minutes to […] The post F1 News: Sebastian Vettel Slams His €5000 Scooter Fine A “Joke” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull have ‘two or three problems’ to solve after Australian Grand Prix disappointment

Red Bull have a number of problems to resolve ahead of the fourth race of the 2022 season, according to advisor Helmut Marko.Defending drivers’ champion Max Verstappen has been plagued with reliability issues in the first three races, failing to finish in Bahrain and Australia.Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez also did not see the chequered flag in the season opener in Bahrain.And while Verstappen did manage to win in Saudi Arabia and Perez managed second place in Melbourne, the reliability issues are currently overshadowing Red Bull’s results.However, Marko insists the problem with reliability is just one facet of the things they...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Mattia Binotto
Person
Kimi Raikkonen
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Sebastian Vettel
Person
Michael Schumacher
The Independent

Max Verstappen ‘goes over the limit’ and ‘wants too much’, Red Bull boss claims

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko believes Max Verstappen’s tendency to go “over the limit” is why he hasn’t qualified in pole position this season.Charles Leclerc has been at the front of the grid twice, in Bahrain and Australia, with Verstappen’s teammate Sergio Perez achieving pole for the first time in his career in Saudi Arabia. Marko seems frustrated with the Dutchman, admitting he believed his first Formula 1 title would calm the driver’s nerves.“He goes over the limit, he wants too much,” he told formula1news.co.uk. “That didn’t work out here [in Melbourne] in the last sector.“We thought that with...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Red Bull ‘facing difficult times’ as Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes’ hunger

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as teams attempt to improve their cars once again before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Reigning world champion Max Verstappen was left bitterly disappointed after being forced to retire during the Australian Grand Prix when his car suffered further issues with its fueling system. It was the second time the Dutchman has failed to cross the line in the space of three weeks, already leaving him a huge 46 points behind Charles Leclerc. Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has admitted there are in fact...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen acknowledges ‘big task’ to beat Charles Leclerc to F1 title after ‘terrible race’

Max Verstappen realises what a “big task” it will be to overturn Charles Leclerc’s lead in the Formula 1 driver standings.The Ferrari driver is 46 points ahead of the defending champion after Verstappen was forced to retire from two of the three opening races due a faults on his car. He did win the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but his efforts only see him in sixth in the world title race.“We are already so far down in the championship that from now onwards basically you first need to be faster than them (Ferrari), which we’re not, and zero problems with...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Alex Albon reveals Australian Grand Prix tactics after unexpected points finish

Alex Albon has revealed the tactics which led to a surprise 10th place finish at the Australian Grand Prix, as he won Williams their first points of the season after starting at the back of the grid.The former Red Bull driver managed to rise 10 places to give his team a point, moving them off the bottom of the constructors table. Albon himself said he was surprised by the outcome and the team weren’t in the best place ahead of the race.“We looked at out race predictions and we looked a bit sad,” Albon said per motorsport.com. “It was...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports#Reuters#Maranello#Italian#Mercedes#Red Bull
The Independent

Formula 1 warned against calendar changes after Moto GP issues

Frederic Vasseur has warned Formula 1 against calendar changes that would see the introduction of more races, with the Alfa Romeo team principal using MotoGP as an example of the difficulties that could arise.The F1 season consisted of 22 races last year, with 23 events taking place this season – a record number.There are plans in place to increase the number of races for future seasons, too, something that Vasseur has warned against.“It’s true that with more and more races on the calendar, one of the key aspects of our business will become the freight quite soon,” said Vasseur, per...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Jenson Button to race in Nitro Rallycross

Jenson Button will compete in this year’s Nitro Rallycross championship, racing in the all-electric Group E class. The 2009 Formula 1 world champion, son of late British rallycross racer John Button, will drive for Xite Energy Racing alongside fellow Brit Oliver Bennett. “I want to go racing,” said former...
MOTORSPORTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Formula 1 Drive to Survive season 4: Daniel Ricciardo's best bits

We may be three races deep into the 2022 Formula 1 season, but the Netflix show documenting last year's campaign remains popular. F1 fans are still reliving the drama of the previous year but one of the drivers stealing the show is McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo. Ricciardo, a seven-time Grand Prix...
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton challenges Mercedes team-mate George Russell to a SKYDIVE after taking fellow Brit surfing in Australia following the Melbourne GP... which saw the youngster climb up to second in standings

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to take Formula One team-mate George Russell skydiving after going surfing together in Australia. British pair Hamilton and Russell, who drive for Mercedes - last year's constructors' world championship winners - went surfing together in Melbourne after last weekend's Grand Prix in the southern city. And...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton On Mercedes Performance – “There’s A Gremlin In Our Car”

Mercedes F1 team has found itself in a tricky spot lately after being unable to find the root cause of the porpoising problem which causes the car to bounce on the track. The problem prevents the car from reaching its peak potential, thereby causing it to lose time and speed. The Australian Grand Prix was […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton On Mercedes Performance – “There’s A Gremlin In Our Car” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MERCEDES, TX
The Independent

Sergio Perez concerned about fragility of Red Bull this season

Sergio Perez says he is “certainly concerned” with the fragility of Red Bull’s car in the 2022 season.The driver had to retire from the Bahrain Grand Prix, as did teammate Max Verstappen, due to issues with the car. Defending champion Verstappen also had to pull out of the Australian race which squared Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to another victory.Perez says the entire Red Bull team are working on the problems in order to secure more points going forward.“It’s certainly a concern,” Perez said per Planet F1. “We’ve lost a lot of points already in these first three races that in the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Australian Grand Prix might be ‘good as it gets for a while’ for McLaren admits Lando Norris

Lando Norris says McLaren’s finish at the Australian Grand Prix could be as “good as it gets” for the Formula 1 team for a while.Norris and teammate Daniel Ricciardo bagged points in Melbourne last Sunday, finishing fifth and sixth respectively. It was the best weekend McLaren have had so far this season with Ricciardo picking up his first points of the campaign and Norris grabbing his highest finish. The British driver ended in seventh in Saudi Arabia and 15th in Bahrain.But Norris has curtailed McLaren fan hopes of the Australian race being a springboard and says the reality is the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen has ‘no reason to believe’ he can defend his F1 title

Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen admits he has ‘no reason to believe’ he can defend his title in 2022.The Dutchman, who dramatically pipped Lewis Hamilton to the 2021 championship in Abu Dhabi last year, has suffered reliability problems in both Bahrain and Melbourne which have seen him fail to finish.He did clinch victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix but two DNFs have left him sixth in the drivers’ championship, a huge 46 points off runaway leader Charles Leclerc just three races into the season.And Verstappen, who has been left extremely frustrated by his team’s inability to provide him...
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Years of hard work are paying off, says Ferrari chairman

MILAN, April 13 (Reuters) - Years of hard work are paying off for Ferrari with a stellar start to the Formula One season, company chairman John Elkann said on Wednesday. Charles Leclerc has won two of the first three races, finishing second in the other, and has a 34-point lead in the championship.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes warned over ‘crazy’ car fixes as Max Verstappen faces ‘big task’ after ‘terrible race’

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbournce, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is convinced the team are “in a better state” than before the Australian GP, where George Russell claimed a podium spot and Lewis Hamilton placed fourth, but both drivers have sounded warnings about ensuring everybody in the team is pushing as hard as possible for improvements required to the car.Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen has followed up his comments suggesting there are “two or...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Charles Leclerc’s Australian GP drive gave me ‘flashbacks’ to Michael Schumacher, says David Coulthard

Ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard says Charles Leclerc’s drive at the Australia Grand Prix gave him “flashbacks” of Michael Schumacher.Schumacher won seven world titles for Ferrari and Leclerc was close to equalling the F1 legend’s achievement in the opening three races. Leclerc has had the best opening to a season for Ferrari since Schumacher in 2004, when the German got a perfect 30 points from three races while Leclerc has recorded 71 from 78 available.“I had a little bit of a shiver actually, a flashback to when Michael was dominant in the Ferrari,” Coulthard told Channel 4. “All my fears...
MOTORSPORTS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: South African GP Rumoured To Return To Kyalami Track

It has been revealed that the F1 is likely to bring back the South African Grand Prix in Kyalami where there hasn’t been an F1 race since 1993. We have seen changes to the race schedule since Liberty Media took over the championship in 2017, including the return of the GP’s at Zandvoort and Imola. […] The post F1 News: South African GP Rumoured To Return To Kyalami Track appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
Reuters

Reuters

401K+
Followers
313K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy